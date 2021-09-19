PICS | Fire destroys about 100 homes in Cape Town informal settlement

A fire swept through Seawinds, Cape Town, destroying more than 100 dwellings on Saturday night.



The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said firefighters responded to reports of a fire at around 21:40 on Saturday.

They found a number of homes on fire and additional resources were requested.

"A blaze that ripped through Seawinds [on Saturday] night destroyed a number of informal homes and left several residents displaced. A total of 12 firefighting appliances and 50 firefighters battled to contain the fire before it was eventually extinguished by 03:00 [on Sunday] morning," he said.

No one was injured in the fire.



Gift of the Givers has since confirmed that around 100 homes were destroyed in the blaze in the Overberg Heights informal settlement.

"Gift of the Givers will be responding with hot nutritious meals, bottled water, masks and sanitisers for today, more supplies will follow once the community has been resettled," he said.