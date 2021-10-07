PICS | Fire guts a section of Gauteng secondary school

Some parts of the MJ Mgidi Secondary School in Soshanguve was gutted following a fire outbreak on Wednesday.

The Gauteng education department confirmed that two mobile classrooms at the school were alleged to have caught fire on Wednesday night.

"Further reports revealed that some classroom furniture was burned to ashes as a result of the fire outbreak," department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it could cause more damage to the school property.

Mabona added that the cost of damage was currently under evaluation and had not been determined yet.

"...we can confirm that no one was harmed when this incident occurred," said Mabona.

Police officials are investigating the circumstances which led to this incident.