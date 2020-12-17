56m ago

PICS | Firefighters battle blaze on slopes of Table Mountain

Fire fighters battle fire in Camps bay, Western Cape.
Photo supplied to News24 by Martinique Ferreira

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service along with teams from Table Mountain National Park and Working on Fire are battling a blaze on the mountain slopes in the Camps Bay area, the Western Cape, which started on Thursday afternoon. 

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire was currently between Bakoven and Camps Bay above Victoria Road.

He added eight firefighting appliances with 45 staff members were at the scene.


"Two choppers and a spotter plane are water bombing the area. No property is in danger at this stage," Carelse said. 

Meanwhile, Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said Victoria and Houghton roads as well as Victoria and Llandudno roads were closed due to the fire.

Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala

