PICS | Firefighters battle blaze on slopes of Table Mountain

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service along with teams from Table Mountain National Park and Working on Fire are battling a blaze on the mountain slopes in the Camps Bay area, the Western Cape, which started on Thursday afternoon.



Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire was currently between Bakoven and Camps Bay above Victoria Road.

He added eight firefighting appliances with 45 staff members were at the scene.





"Two choppers and a spotter plane are water bombing the area. No property is in danger at this stage," Carelse said.

Meanwhile, Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said Victoria and Houghton roads as well as Victoria and Llandudno roads were closed due to the fire.

Supplied Supplied by Martinique Ferreira Supplied Supplied by Martinique Ferreira Supplied Supplied by Martinique Ferreira

Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala