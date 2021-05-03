UPDATE | Firefighters bring Simon's Town blaze under control

The blaze that broke out on Simon's Town's Admirals Kloof is under control.

Around 50 Cape Town firefighters were battling the blaze - a mere two weeks after they fought a raging fire near Rhodes Memorial.



According to the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service, firefighters responded to reports of the blaze on the mountain slopes at 05:55 on Monday.



"We currently have 10 firefighting appliances and about 50 firefighters on [the] scene, being assisted by the Table Mountain National Park and a crew from the navy," Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said on Monday morning.

WATCH | Fire destroys warehouse in Joburg

He said two Oryx helicopters were called in from the Ysterplaat air force base to help waterbomb the area.

Initially, one helicopter helped firefighters but by mid-morning, the second helicopter joined them.

"The fire area has been [split] into three divisions to make operations more manageable," he added.

At around 11:00 the fire was brought under control and aerial support stood down.



Supplied Supplied by Fire and Rescue services

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.