1h ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | Firefighters bring Simon's Town blaze under control

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Firefighters battling fire in Simon's Town (Supplied by Fire and Rescue services)
Firefighters battling fire in Simon's Town (Supplied by Fire and Rescue services)

The blaze that broke out on Simon's Town's Admirals Kloof is under control. 

Around 50 Cape Town firefighters were battling the blaze - a mere two weeks after they fought a raging fire near Rhodes Memorial.

According to the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service, firefighters responded to reports of the blaze on the mountain slopes at 05:55 on Monday.

"We currently have 10 firefighting appliances and about 50 firefighters on [the] scene, being assisted by the Table Mountain National Park and a crew from the navy," Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said on Monday morning.

WATCH | Fire destroys warehouse in Joburg

He said two Oryx helicopters were called in from the Ysterplaat air force base to help waterbomb the area. 

Initially, one helicopter helped firefighters but by mid-morning, the second helicopter joined them.

"The fire area has been [split] into three divisions to make operations more manageable," he added.

At around 11:00 the fire was brought under control and aerial support stood down.

Simon's Town
Firefighters battling fire in Simon's Town

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfires
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
50% - 1409 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 1264 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 155 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.47
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.05
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.44
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.3)
Gold
1,777.44
(+0.5)
Silver
26.12
(+0.8)
Platinum
1,198.21
(-0.4)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,956.50
(+0.7)
All Share
66,433
(-0.8)
Top 40
60,611
(-0.8)
Financial 15
12,263
(-0.6)
Industrial 25
85,885
(-0.3)
Resource 10
67,548
(-1.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo