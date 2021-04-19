10m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Firefighters wage war with runaway blaze that damaged iconic Cape Town landmarks

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spent most of Sunday trying to contain the fire on Table Mountain.
  • The fire destroyed the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant, the iconic Mostert Mill and historic UCT buildings.
  • UCT has decided to suspend all campus activity.

Cape Town firefighters battled right through the night to bring a runaway veldfire under control that engulfed Rhodes Memorial, gutted parts of the University of Cape Town (UCT) and destroyed iconic Cape Town landmarks.

On Monday morning, the fire had reportedly spread towards Devil's Peak and the front face of the mountain, affecting Vredehoek and the surrounding areas.

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell confirmed evacuations are under way.

Approximately 4 000 UCT students were evacuated on Sunday after the veldfire reached the campus. The Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said it believed it may have been caused by a vagrant fire.

On Sunday night, more than 150 firefighters battled the blaze. They had worked around the clock to extinguish the runaway fire which also destroyed parts of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant and Tea Garden on the slopes of Table Mountain, the iconic Mostert Mill and damaged historic UCT buildings.

Structures burnt after a fire ravaged it. (Supplied)
The Mostert Mill after the fire swept through. (City of Cape Town)
The Mostert Mill after the fire swept through. (City of Cape Town)

All academic activity at UCT had been suspended due to the devastating fire that also gutted the HM Pearson, Fuller and Jagger Library buildings.

"The safety of students and staff is paramount. For safety reasons, the campus will be locked down and no one, other than emergency services, will be allowed access," UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng said.

"We are all anxious about the extent of the damage to the Rondebosch campus. We will provide updates as soon as we are able to do so."

She said the university was unable to confirm the extent of the damage to property, as well as the number or names of the buildings affected.

"Food and emergency accommodation have been arranged for all the students who had to be evacuated earlier today (Sunday).

Smoke hovered over parts of Cape Town on Sunday as firefighters battled a veldfire that raged from Rhodes Memorial towards the University of Cape Town on 18 April 2021. Photo: Glen Jones
Smoke hovered over parts of Cape Town on Sunday as firefighters battled a veldfire that raged from Rhodes Memorial towards the University of Cape Town on 18 April 2021. Photo: Glen Jones
rhodes memorial
Jessica Lyon, manager of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant and Tea Garden, said they were still in shock after the fire ripped through the area. (Photo: Dane Marrison)

"The necessary arrangements have also been made to accommodate fasting Muslim students. Food was prepared at Old Mutual's offices in Pinelands, Cape Town, and was distributed to the locations where students were accommodated. The public have been asked to donate any essential items and food which they may wish to contribute, at Old Mutual West Campus, in Pinelands."

In shock

Jessica Lyon, manager of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant and Tea Garden, said they were still in shock after the fire ripped through the area.

"All we know is that we managed to evacuate the clients and staff as quickly as possible. I don't know what the extent of the damage is," she added, relieved that everyone had escaped the flames unharmed.

"We will be okay. We are going to be fine," she said.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) spokesperson Charlotte Powell said city staff continued to help coordinate the humanitarian response.

Powell on Sunday confirmed that UCT students in residences on campus were evacuated, and should private residences need to be evacuated, "DRMC will go door-to-door in affected areas to assist residents".

She said residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed to keep out smoke caused by the fire.

Smoke hovered over parts of Cape Town on Sunday as
A helicopter gathers water to battle the veldfire that raged from Rhodes Memorial towards the University of Cape Town on Sunday 18 April 2021. Photo: Glen Jones
Supplied Supplied (Instagram/@glenjonesphotos)

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said two firefighters were injured and rushed to hospital.

"At present, the City has more than 150 of its firefighters on the scene from various stations across the metropole, working alongside the Table Mountain National Park staff, Working on Fire and the Volunteer Wildfire Services. At this stage, the fire is not yet under control. Aerial firefighting support will resume at first light," Carelse said on Sunday evening.

Firefighters battle the veldfire that raged from Rhodes Memorial on Sunday 18 April 2021. Photo: Glen Jones
Smoke hovered over parts of Cape Town on Sunday as firefighters battled a veldfire that raged from Rhodes Memorial towards the University of Cape Town on 18 April 2021. Photo: Glen Jones
Smoke hovered over parts of Cape Town on Sunday as firefighters battled a veldfire that raged from Rhodes Memorial towards the University of Cape Town on 18 April 2021. Photo: Glen Jones

Anxious

UCT emergency staff member and student Siya Ntuntwana told News24 students started seeing helicopters flying over the campus and were curious as to what was going on.

"Students went out to see what's happening and we realised the fire was coming closer to us. We told students to close the windows because we have curtains and it would have been a disaster. The fire caught the tennis court at the back and the pine trees."

He said some rooms at the residences were damaged.

"There are many structures damaged at the university. Some of the students are staying at the graduate business school and hotels and some have volunteers who offered to house them for now."

Ntuntwana said the students were very anxious.

He added:

Many are panicking and stressing, many are on medication. We are trying to mitigate the situation.

Another student Molemo Molefe, who lives near the university, said her apartment started filling up with smoke, making it difficult to breathe.

"There was a bit of disarray because the students didn't know where to go and they didn't know what will happen."

'I heard two explosions'

Lisette Lombard, who is a frequent hiker at Newlands Forest, told News24 it took the fire only a second to wreak havoc.

"I walked up and saw a small fire and it was far. The next minute after I took a photo the fire started spreading and I had a huge fright when I realised my car was going to burn out.

"I heard two explosions as I was running down, and I thought it was my car. The fire was in front of me, and I had to run away from it," she added.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato, who visited the area on Sunday, said he was saddened that property and historic buildings had been damaged in this fire.

"It is tragic that literary treasures have been lost at the UCT library, but I have been informed that some of the most valuable works were saved by the quick activation of roller doors. Our attention and support remains with firefighters and all role players working to protect further loss of property."

Meanwhile, Capetonians opened their hearts and donated generously to firefighters battling the blaze, dropping off food, water, energy drinks and an assortment of other necessities.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfires
Lottery
1 Daily Lotto player bags R407k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
53% - 853 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 272 votes
No, I've never experienced this
30% - 488 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.28
(-0.4)
GBP/ZAR
19.77
(-0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.07
(-0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.04
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.3)
Gold
1,777.95
(+0.1)
Silver
25.79
(-0.7)
Platinum
1,208.93
(+0.4)
Brent Crude
66.77
(-0.3)
Palladium
2,783.28
(+0.1)
All Share
68,699
(0.0)
Top 40
62,898
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,446
(0.0)
Industrial 25
89,364
(0.0)
Resource 10
70,350
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo