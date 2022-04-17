1h ago

PICS | Flood-struck KwaZulu-Natal seeks divine 'refuge' on Easter Sunday

  • Survivors of the recent deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal gathered to observe Easter Sunday.
  • Around 200 worshippers gathered at United Congregational Church in Inanda.
  • The floods claimed 443 lives.

As temperatures climbed and an overcast sky hung over a storm-ravaged township in eastern South Africa, survivors of the deadly floods sought divine solace by observing Easter Sunday.

Inanda, a rural township 30 kilometres from Durban's central business district, was one of the areas devastated by heavy flooding, which killed 443 people and left more than 40 000 homeless.

On Sunday, around 200 Christian worshippers gathered at the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa for an Easter service.

The large white concrete church, with a tiled roof ceiling, is one of a few solid structures left standing by the raging floods that engulfed the city last week.

Reverent Bhekubuhle Dlamini, head of the United Congregation Church of Inanda hands out holy bread and wine during a Easter Mass church service.

The warmer temperatures throughout the day, ranging between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius, were much more reflective of Durban's marketing slogan as "the warmest city to be".

But that warmth was not enough to soothe the grieving and suffering survivors.

READ | KZN floods: In numbers - 443 dead, 63 missing, more than 13 000 households affected

Thulisile Mkhabela said she was at church because she still had "hope" that her situation would change.

"I felt I should come here to take refuge in the lord... for comfort and to get that hope that we will get through this," said Mkhabela, who returned home from her call centre job on Monday to find floodwater decimating the house she was renovating.

The house started collapsing from the living room.

floods
A worshipper from the United Congregation Church of Inanda holds the Holy bible with wine and bread during a Easter Mass church service as the city starts to process of rebuilding following heavy rains, mudslides, rain and winds in Durban, on April 17, 2022 as the death toll from the disaster that struck the coastal city of Durban surged passed 350 wreaking havoc in the surrounding region destroying homes and infrastructure.

"We were still awake, so we took out whatever we could and took the children to the other house. (As) soon as we took them out, then the bedroom started collapsing," she said.

They moved to their outbuilding, which had also been damaged, but held together for the rest of the night.

The outbuilding has since collapsed and they are now "squatting" in her brother's two-bedroom house.

Hope and new beginnings

"Now there are 12 of us in a two-bedroom house. My brother, his wife and their children in the one room and the rest of us in the other room," said Mkhabela, wearing an orange jacket and a black dress.

Another congregant, Nokuthula Chili, had to evacuate her family from her home when floodwaters reached shoulder height on Monday night.

Floors and walls were cracked and all the furniture and electrical appliances were damaged.

"What hurts the most is that I went through a lot of difficulties to build that house and seeing it collapse so easily, right in front of my eyes, broke me.

Durban
An usher from the United Congregation Church of Inanda township collapse in an emotional state during a Easter Mass church service as the city starts to process of rebuilding following heavy rains, mudslides, rain and winds in Durban.

"I don't know if I will have the means to rebuild," she said, tears running down her cheeks.

Thankfully, Chili, her husband, four children and two grandchildren escaped unhurt.

Easter Sunday marks the day Christians symbolically celebrate triumph over death.

READ | KZN Floods: Pietermaritzburg search and rescue police officer dies while on duty

For this small Christian community in Inanda, it marked the start of a new beginning and a temporary distraction from the ruins around them.

Reverend Bhekubuhle Dlamini encouraged the congregants - most of them neatly dressed in white or cream tops and black skirts - to keep their faith in the face of the disaster.

The floods struck "so close to the Easter weekend, the weekend that begins with hopelessness and darkness before He (Jesus) rises on Sunday, which is today", he said in his sermon.

United Congregation Church
A member of the United Congregation Church of Inanda consoles another member.

"That gives us hope that, after all the challenges we went through, we will be able to rise up again, even though our houses fell down, our infrastructure in ruins."

As worshippers prayed, some got emotional, raising their hands as tears rolled down, while others fell to the ground.

Chili's faith remained unshaken.

"I don't think there would be a better time for (the disaster) to happen than so close to the resurrection Sunday, a time meant for new beginnings," she said.

