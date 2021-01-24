PICS | Flooding, closed roads in Limpopo as tropical storm Eloise hits - reports

There have been reports of light flooding and debris causing roads to be closed in low-lying areas of Limpopo after heavy rains and strong winds due to tropical storm Eloise.

The local Tzaneen Voice reported on flooding in the Tshakuma area of Limpopo, as well as on the Mufongodi River overflowing.

Earlier on Sunday, the R36 in Limpopo was reportedly flooded at Khujwana Bridge outside Tzaneen after heavy and persistent rains.



It was also reported that strong winds had blown down trees, blocking the Sabie and Lydenburg roads, as well as the R71 in Magoebaskloof.



