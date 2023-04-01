PICS | Former Cape Flats gang leader leaves life of crime to care for sick animals

Nazrudeen Adams started an animal care organisation in Lavender Hill.

Adams was a leader of the Rude Oka Boys gang before he changed his life to care for sick and neglected dogs and cats.

His deep love for animals and surviving a brutal attack that left his friend dead sparked his decision to leave the Rude Oka Boys gang.

"A dog is man's best friend, and we must protect them," says Nazrudeen Adams, a former Rude Oka Boys (ROB) gang leader, who gave up a life of crime in Lavender Hill to take care of sick and injured animals.

Adams, 26, formed the gang in 2012 when he witnessed gang leaders' "nice, lavish" lifestyles. He says gang leaders drove fancy cars, had beautiful women on their arms, wore stylish clothing and were feared.

"For years, I wanted that life for myself because, in my young mind, I thought that was cool. I watched how the gang leaders' presence commanded attention from residents. As young boys, it was easy to idolise the gangs and the Cape Flats are riddled with them," Adams tells News24.

He formed the ROB gang in 2012, which consisted of seven members and they would often fight against other gangs. They never used guns, their weapons were knives, pangas and stones.

"When you live on the Cape Flats, you know crime, and it's very easy to fall into the trap of getting involved in gangs. You have sections that belong to well-known gangs such as the Mongrels, so if you accidentally walk in their territory, they already label you as a member and start recruiting you," says Adams.

He says once you join a gang, it's "extremely difficult to get out".

In 2015 Adams and a friend and fellow gang member were stabbed in a fight.

Adams says he was lucky to survive. His friend did not survive. "When a gang member gets killed by another gang, the remaining members must... go 'pick up your brother's blood', which is a term used to seek revenge.

"None of my members wanted to retaliate as they were fearful. That's when I realised that [the gang] lifestyle is not for me. The gang dissolved completely."

The former gang leader got his first dog, a pit bull that had been involved in numerous dog fights. "I named him Psycho, my best friend, my protector, and he loved eating food with me and drinking coffee.

Adams recalls:

He was basically like my child, and we had an incredible bond. Unfortunately, he attacked a child in the area, and the SPCA came to collect him. I think that was one of the worst experiences of my life.

He was heartbroken. He was left with Psycho's puppies.

The puppies were infected with canine parvovirus, but Adams didn't have the funds to pay for the medical treatment they needed.

"I started using social media to find animal organisations that would be able to pay for the medical bills as I wasn't working. I didn't want to surrender them, and I knew I could take care of them. I just needed the medication to help them get better," he recalls.

However, the puppies died of the virus. Adams became more determined to venture into the area to see how he could help neglected animals. He formed a non-profit organisation, Pet Youth Care, and according to Adams, hundreds of people use its services.

"I started my NPO by posting on social media about neglected dogs and requesting people to either pay for their medical bills or to adopt the dog.

"Eventually, after some time, people started noticing my work and donated bags of food to me or volunteered to pay for the animal's medical bills," Adams said.

Residents contacted him for help with their animals. He would go to their homes, and take the sick or neglected animals to the nearest animal shelter.

"Every day, I'd collect an animal with a bike and a trailer," he says, adding that he does not yet have the financial means to keep the animals at his home as the NPO is still a work in progress.

The NPO feeds animals, looks for suitable homes for them, provides kennels for them, and, when Adams can afford to, assists with medication.

"We mostly rely on donations from the public because the NPO cannot foot the bills for all the animals we need to assist.

"I love what I do and do not dream of doing anything else. I am so proud of myself for choosing this path," said Adams.

"It's heartbreaking when you see families with animals who are not well and are left to die because their owners don't have the means to pay for medical treatment," Adams added.

The NPO has been around for more than five years and Adams dreams of getting its own building space to house the sick, unwanted and neglected animals.

"Right now, we don't have shelter and the equipment that the major animal shelters have, but we have an abundance of love and care for each animal that needs help. The animals need our help, they are the most beautiful loyal companions and deserve to be shown the affection that they show us every day," he adds.

When asked if he missed gang life, Adams replies quickly, "Not at all. I live to help the animals."







