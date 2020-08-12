17m ago

PICS | Four arrested in Western Cape drug bust, tobacco products worth R1m seized

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Four arrested as police bust tobacco worth R1.1 M (Supplied by SAPS)
Four arrested as police bust tobacco worth R1.1 M (Supplied by SAPS)
  • Four people have been arrested for alleged drug-related offences and Disaster Management Act transgressions.
  • Police confiscated more than R5 000 in cash, which they believed to be the proceeds of crime.
  • Tobacco products worth an estimated R1.1 million were seized.

Four people were arrested after they were caught in Mbekweni in the Western Cape in alleged possession of tobacco products worth more than R1 million of various drugs, including dagga, tik and mandrax tablets.

They were arrested during an operation in which six premises were searched, according to police.

"The operation was concluded with the seizure, in terms of the Disaster Management Act, of 2 290 packets of cigarettes and tobacco products with an estimated value of R1.1 million, as well as R82 580.00, which were found abandoned at an address," police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said.

Traut added that along with the cigarettes and a variety of drugs found, they confiscated R5 244.10 in cash, which they believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Illicit drugs
Illicit drugs
Illicit cigarettes
Illicit cigarettes
Illicit cigarettes
Illicit cigarettes
Supplied

Police are still investigating the matter and are looking for the owners of the goods.

Traut said that the four people who were arrested would appear in court in Paarl on drug-related charges.

