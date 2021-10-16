18m ago

PICS | Four minibuses torched in Joburg CBD as taxi violence erupts

Getrude Makhafola
Four taxis set alight in Joburg CBD. Photo Supplied.
Four minibus taxis were set alight in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday morning, in what is believed to be another outbreak of taxi violence.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the busy Commissioner Street had been closed.

"At least four taxis are on fire, probably linked to taxi violence. I am on my way to the scene," he said.

The incident happened next to the Carlton Centre, a busy shopping mall in the inner city. 

According to the JMPD Twitter page, police and paramedics were on the scene.

