PICS | Four minibuses torched in Joburg CBD as taxi violence erupts

Four minibus taxis were set alight in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday morning, in what is believed to be another outbreak of taxi violence.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the busy Commissioner Street had been closed.

"At least four taxis are on fire, probably linked to taxi violence. I am on my way to the scene," he said.

The incident happened next to the Carlton Centre, a busy shopping mall in the inner city.

Commissioner Str in the JHB CBD is closed off to traffic btw Delvers & Kruis Str. This is following Taxi Violence. The situation is calm, Police & City of Johannesburg EMS are present. Motorists are advised to avoid & to use alternative routes.

According to the JMPD Twitter page, police and paramedics were on the scene.