PICS | 'Freak gas incident' fire claims life of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife staff member

Kaveel Singh
A freak fire has claimed the life of an Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife staff member.
PHOTO: Musa Mntambo
  • A "freak gas incident" has claimed the life of an Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife staff member.
  • She suffered 90% burn wounds in a fire at a communal kitchen.
  • The staff member was airlifted to Richards Bay Hospital, where she died on Sunday.

An Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife staff member has died after what has been described as a "freak gas incident", Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo said on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said:

The deceased staff member suffered 90% burn wounds when a fire broke out at the communal kitchen at the Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park's staff accommodation. It appears that the incident, which occurred on Friday, 29 January, was as a result of a gas leak.

Mntambo said she was airlifted to Richards Bay Hospital by an Ezemvelo aircraft at about 07:00 on Friday morning shortly after the incident.

Fire damage following a 'freak gas incident'
The fire damage following a 'freak gas incident' at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.
Supplied PHOTO: Musa Mntambo

"Sadly, she passed away on Sunday. The incident has been reported to the provincial Department of Employment and Labour as per Section 24 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993, while an internal investigation has also been initiated."

He said the outcome of the investigation "will not only determine the actual cause of the incident, but will also make recommendations on how similar incidents can be prevented from occurring in the future".

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife acting chief executive Ntsikelelo Dlulane sent condolences to the family.

Damage to the communal kitchen at Ezemvelo KZN
Damage to the communal kitchen where a fire broke out and claimed one Ezemvelo KZN staff member's life.
Supplied PHOTO: Musa Mntambo

"It is always painful when we lose one of us in such a manner. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. We pray that God will give them all the comfort they need during this painful period.

"We shall do all in our power to support her relatives with all that they will need as they prepare to lay her to rest," he said.

