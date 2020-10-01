32m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Monster winds blow over truck, damage statue in Cape Town

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Strong winds whipping the Western Cape blew this truck over.
Strong winds whipping the Western Cape blew this truck over.
Twitter via @1SecondLater
  • A truck was blown over on the N1, and a statue on the Sea Point promenade damaged, following very strong winds in Cape Town.
  • The strong winds that began on Wednesday evening were expected to persist until late Thursday and through to Friday morning.
  • Cape Town Weather Office forecasting spokesperson Ntshalle Stella Nake said today the speeds are averaging 50-65km/h with gusts of 65km/h and more.

A truck has been blown over on the N1 and a statue at the Sea Point promenade damaged, following very strong winds in Cape Town on Thursday. 

According to the provincial transport and public works department, the truck was blown over at the N1 viaduct at the Huguenot Tunnel by gale force winds.

Department spokesperson Jandre Bakker said no one was injured.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) told News24 that the strong winds that began on Wednesday evening, were expected to persist until late on Thursday night, but through to Friday morning along the coastal areas between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

"The winds since last night have been ranging between 40 to 60km/h with gusts up to 65km/h," Cape Town Weather Office forecasting spokesperson Ntshalle Stella Nake said.

"Today the speeds are averaging 50-65km/h with gusts of 65km/h and more," she added.

READ | Intense cold front expected to hit Cape provinces

Meanwhile, a statue at Sea Point promenade was also blown over by the strong winds.

Mayoral committee member for community services and health, councillor Zahid Badroodien, said the City's recreation and parks department was aware of the incident and that the statue had been removed. "The department awaits confirmation on when the statue was damaged by the high winds," said Badroodien.

Nake warned residents that localised damage to infrastructure was possible over the southern parts of the Namakwa District, Northern Cape, south-western parts of the Western Cape and Central Karoo into Friday morning. 

Bakker said no heavy motor vehicles were allowed through the Huguenot Tunnel due to the high winds.

"They [trucks] are directed via Du Toitskloof Pass," he added.

SAWS confirmed that the inclement weather would not filter into the weekend.

"The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold conditions can be expected for today and tomorrow, Friday, especially over the interior of the Western Cape province," said Nake.

Related Links
Thursday's weather: October arrives to a cold front, thundershowers
Rain check: 'Severe' thunderstorms, flooding expected in Joburg on Wednesday
Rain of terror almost over, say weather forecasters
Read more on:
western capecape townweather
Lottery
2 win R190k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
15% - 2089 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 10769 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1311 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.64
(+0.47)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(+0.64)
ZAR/EUR
19.55
(+0.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.96
(+0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.53)
Gold
1908.10
(+1.12)
Silver
23.99
(+2.82)
Platinum
896.00
(+0.64)
Brent Crude
42.12
(+1.78)
Palladium
2324.00
(+0.89)
All Share
54446.78
(+0.34)
Top 40
50159.14
(+0.23)
Financial 15
10158.72
(+0.86)
Industrial 25
73766.43
(+0.79)
Resource 10
53032.08
(-0.66)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo