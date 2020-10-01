PICS | Monster winds blow over truck, damage statue in Cape Town

A truck was blown over on the N1, and a statue on the Sea Point promenade damaged, following very strong winds in Cape Town.

The strong winds that began on Wednesday evening were expected to persist until late Thursday and through to Friday morning.

Cape Town Weather Office forecasting spokesperson Ntshalle Stella Nake said today the speeds are averaging 50-65km/h with gusts of 65km/h and more.

A truck has been blown over on the N1 and a statue at the Sea Point promenade damaged, following very strong winds in Cape Town on Thursday.

According to the provincial transport and public works department, the truck was blown over at the N1 viaduct at the Huguenot Tunnel by gale force winds.

Department spokesperson Jandre Bakker said no one was injured.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) told News24 that the strong winds that began on Wednesday evening, were expected to persist until late on Thursday night, but through to Friday morning along the coastal areas between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

"The winds since last night have been ranging between 40 to 60km/h with gusts up to 65km/h," Cape Town Weather Office forecasting spokesperson Ntshalle Stella Nake said.



"Today the speeds are averaging 50-65km/h with gusts of 65km/h and more," she added.

Meanwhile, a statue at Sea Point promenade was also blown over by the strong winds.

Mayoral committee member for community services and health, councillor Zahid Badroodien, said the City's recreation and parks department was aware of the incident and that the statue had been removed. "The department awaits confirmation on when the statue was damaged by the high winds," said Badroodien.

Nake warned residents that localised damage to infrastructure was possible over the southern parts of the Namakwa District, Northern Cape, south-western parts of the Western Cape and Central Karoo into Friday morning.



Bakker said no heavy motor vehicles were allowed through the Huguenot Tunnel due to the high winds.

"They [trucks] are directed via Du Toitskloof Pass," he added.

SAWS confirmed that the inclement weather would not filter into the weekend.

"The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold conditions can be expected for today and tomorrow, Friday, especially over the interior of the Western Cape province," said Nake.

