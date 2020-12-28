PICS | Garden Route: Police descend on Klein Brak beach to clear crowds

Garden Route beaches were empty on Boxing Day, say police.

However, News24 received an image of a beach at Klein Brak that had several visitors.

This despite President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing the closure of beaches on the Garden Route over the festive season.

Inspections of the Garden Route beaches on Boxing Day showed no visitors, according to Western Cape police spokesperson Seargent Chris Spies.

He said SAPS members were deployed at beaches along the Garden Route as part of the safer festive season initiative taking into account Covid-19 restrictions.

"Saturday, 26 December 2020 was one of the days that our efforts were intensified due to patterns that have been observed over years during this period. Members of the SAPS senior management have also visited local beaches to monitor SAPS deployments," Spies told News24 on Sunday.

However, an image of a beach in Klein Brak was sent to News24 on Boxing Day showing multiple beachgoers.

"The picture you sent us is of a beach in Klein Brak before SAPS members descended on the area to enforce the restrictions," Spies told News24 in response to the said image.

The Mossel Bay Local Municipality told News24 it condemned any transgressions of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) regulations.

However, it said that it does not have the mandate to act on the transgressions.

"The SAPS and security forces, on the other hand, are the custodians of the DMA regulations. Mossel Bay Municipality will continue to enforce the applicable municipal bylaws," said spokesperson Nickey le Roux.

Spies however noted that the, "... enforcement of the restrictions is a joint effort between SAPS and local authorities such as municipalities".