34m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Gauteng govt unveils primary school in Sebokeng after R95m facelift

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Gauteng government unveiled the refurbished Setlabotjha Primary school in Sebokeng. The refurbishment cost just over R95m.
The Gauteng government unveiled the refurbished Setlabotjha Primary school in Sebokeng. The refurbishment cost just over R95m.
Supplied.
  • The Gauteng government unveiled the refurbished Setlabotjha Primary School in Sebokeng.
  • The refurbishment cost just over R95 million.
  • The opening comes as the academic year starts for inland schools. 

The first day of the 2022 academic year for inland schools also saw pupils of Sebokeng near Vereeniging walking into a refurbished facility. 

The refurbishment of Setlabotjha Primary School cost just over R95 million, according to Department of Infrastructure and Development MEC Tasneem Motara, who officially handed over the school to approximately 1 200 pupils and staff who had returned for the new academic year, with others starting school for the first time.

"Long hours, a lot of hard labour, communication is what will make a project of this magnitude a success. The future and education of our children is safe in Gauteng," said Motara. 

According to Motara, the school boasted a library, two multipurpose centres and two science laboratories.

The school also offered five Grade R classrooms as well as 26 foundation and intermediate classrooms.

In addition, the school had a nutritional centre, a play area and a hall which included production-level sound and lighting. It also had, among other things, a back-up generator that would assist during load shedding.

The Gauteng government unveiled the refurbished Setlabotjha Primary school in Sebokeng. The refurbishment cost just over R95m.
Setlabotjha
The Gauteng government unveiled the refurbished Setlabotjha Primary school in Sebokeng. The refurbishment cost just over R95m.
Setlabotjha
The Gauteng government unveiled the refurbished Setlabotjha Primary school in Sebokeng. The refurbishment cost just over R95m.
Setlabotjha
The Gauteng government unveiled the refurbished Setlabotjha Primary school in Sebokeng. The refurbishment cost just over R95m.

Motara added that the project was able to employ 75 local labourers. 

"They learnt different skills that they can use even outside of this project and we sourced material locally, thus generating and stimulating the local economy.

"We do not owe anybody anything, there is no outstanding invoice," she said. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sebokenggautengeducation
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.48
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.10
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.59
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,816.17
-0.3%
Silver
22.69
-0.4%
Palladium
1,925.50
-0.2%
Platinum
975.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.72
+3.3%
Top 40
68,579
+1.9%
All Share
75,265
+1.8%
Resource 10
75,042
+3.5%
Industrial 25
94,422
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,365
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo