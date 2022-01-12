PICS | Gauteng govt unveils primary school in Sebokeng after R95m facelift

The Gauteng government unveiled the refurbished Setlabotjha Primary School in Sebokeng.

The refurbishment cost just over R95 million.

The opening comes as the academic year starts for inland schools.

The first day of the 2022 academic year for inland schools also saw pupils of Sebokeng near Vereeniging walking into a refurbished facility.

The refurbishment of Setlabotjha Primary School cost just over R95 million, according to Department of Infrastructure and Development MEC Tasneem Motara, who officially handed over the school to approximately 1 200 pupils and staff who had returned for the new academic year, with others starting school for the first time.

"Long hours, a lot of hard labour, communication is what will make a project of this magnitude a success. The future and education of our children is safe in Gauteng," said Motara.

Today we are at the newly refurbished Setlabotjha Primary School in Emfuleni as we mark the start of the 2022 academic year. I wish all young people in Gauteng a safe and productive new year. I hope all of you are refreshed with renewed vigor and opportunity. #GPBack2School2022 pic.twitter.com/YLdgI1QHzW — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) January 12, 2022

According to Motara, the school boasted a library, two multipurpose centres and two science laboratories.

The school also offered five Grade R classrooms as well as 26 foundation and intermediate classrooms.

In addition, the school had a nutritional centre, a play area and a hall which included production-level sound and lighting. It also had, among other things, a back-up generator that would assist during load shedding.

Motara added that the project was able to employ 75 local labourers.

"They learnt different skills that they can use even outside of this project and we sourced material locally, thus generating and stimulating the local economy.

"We do not owe anybody anything, there is no outstanding invoice," she said.

