46m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Gauteng woman in hospital after tree falls on her car

Riaan Grobler
A woman was injured when a tree fell on to her car.
A woman was injured when a tree fell on to her car.
Netcare 911

A woman was injured when a tree fell on to her car in Pretoria on Monday morning.

Paramedics from Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on Brooklyn Road in Menlo Park, Pretoria, at around 06:09.

Reports from the scene indicated that a tree had fallen into the road, landing on a car, Netcare 911 said in a statement.

A woman was injured when a tree fell on to her car.
tree
A woman was injured when a tree fell on to her car.

The patient, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries when a branch pierced through the windscreen.

She was treated on the scene and once stabilised was transported by private ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

Related Links
PICS | One dead, nine injured after tree falls on minibus in Joburg
Boy, 11, dies after being electrocuted by 'lockdown special' jumping castle motor
WATCH | Pants on fire: Man's power bank explodes in his pocket
Read more on:
netcare 911pretoriatrafficaccidents
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The rumour mill is rife that SA's Super Rugby franchises will play in an expanded PRO16 in Europe. Should SA Rugby look to head north?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it makes sense logistically
34% - 974 votes
No, not playing the Kiwi teams regularly equals self-destruction
22% - 643 votes
SA Rugby needs teams in both hemispheres
44% - 1246 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.08
(-0.60)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.48)
ZAR/EUR
19.29
(-0.45)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.43)
Gold
1782.40
(-0.13)
Silver
18.17
(-0.58)
Platinum
815.00
(-0.61)
Brent Crude
43.07
(+0.70)
Palladium
1919.00
(+0.10)
All Share
54846.28
(+0.60)
Top 40
50503.91
(+0.65)
Financial 15
10134.53
(-0.15)
Industrial 25
76434.98
(-0.16)
Resource 10
51142.00
(+2.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul 2020

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo