PICS | Gauteng woman in hospital after tree falls on her car

A woman was injured when a tree fell on to her car in Pretoria on Monday morning.

Paramedics from Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on Brooklyn Road in Menlo Park, Pretoria, at around 06:09.

Reports from the scene indicated that a tree had fallen into the road, landing on a car, Netcare 911 said in a statement.

Supplied Netcare 911

The patient, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries when a branch pierced through the windscreen.



She was treated on the scene and once stabilised was transported by private ambulance to hospital for further treatment.