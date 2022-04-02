PICS | Gift of the Givers to hand out 10 000 food parcels across the Western Cape on eve of Ramadan

1h ago

Gift of the Givers to hand out 10 000 food parcels across the Western Cape on eve of Ramadan

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
Gift of the Givers is on a mission to deliver 10 000 food parcels across the Western Cape.
  • Gift of the Givers is on a mission to hand out 10 000 food parcels to underprivileged areas within the Western Cape.
  • Muslims will begin their fast on Sunday. 
  • Residents are able to collect ready made food at their nearest mosque or madrassa's in their area. 

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers is on a mission to hand out 10 000 food parcels to underprivileged areas within the Western Cape as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is set to kick off on Sunday.

The organisation's logistics centre in Cape Town's Airport Industria was abuzz with activity as bulk food supplies were being distributed to facilities, multi-faith institutions and the needy across the province.

Project manager Ali Sablay said trucks were departing to various areas of the Western Cape where they were set to hand out the food parcels to 13 feeding centres until late Saturday night, on the eve of the start of Ramadan in South Africa.

Gift of the Givers has extended their good wishes to those fasting.
"Those that will be breaking their fast can go to their nearest mosque or madrassa from Sunday to collect ready-cooked meals. This is not only for Muslims, as religion has no barrier for a hungry stomach," said Sablay.

The organisation said it was extending the programme to Mossel Bay, George and Beaufort West so that they could "reap the joys and blessings of this sacred month".

Chairman and founder Imtiaz Sooliman said Ramadan was the month of patience, mercy, compassion, forgiveness and purification.

"It is the month of increased spirituality attained through fasting, prayer, contemplation, service to the poor, the hungry, the thirsty and the vulnerable; it is support for the emotionally and psychologically distressed," he added.

Sablay said the handing out of food parcels would continue until Wednesday.

"We feed approximately 5 000 people every night for the breaking of fast. It's incredible," added Sablay.

A spokesperson for the refugee community in Paint City, Bellville, Hafeez Mohammed, said the organisation fed at least 550 refugees every week.

"We are very appreciative of the work the Gift of the Givers is doing for our people and us, even before Ramadan starts," he said.

Lavender Hill mosque Imam Nur Moses said they were thankful for the organisation’s consistent commitment to distributing food to them.

Chickens and meat are also to be donated to the 13 feeding centres across the province.

"This year, again we will be able to provide food to those who do not have it in the area. More than 100 families will be recipients of the food parcels that we will hand out on behalf of the Gift of the Givers," said Moses.

The food items received were meat, chicken, rice, and other foodstuffs.

Gift of the Givers extended good wishes to those fasting. 


  

