PICS | Gunmen ambush man and daughter in their car while driving in Sandton

A man travelling with his daughter was wounded when gunmen ambushed them while driving in Sandton on Monday morning.

The two, who were in a white Mercedes-Benz, were at the corner of Cambridge and Witkoppen roads at about 07:00 when they were shot at.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said a case of attempted murder has been opened.

"It is alleged the victim was driving with his daughter when two unknown men driving a silver bakkie opened fire at the victim and fled the scene," she said.

The man was taken to hospital and the daughter was understood to be unharmed.

Pictures taken at the scene after the incident show the wounded man lying on the ground next to the car, with people seemingly assisting him. The window on the driver's side of the vehicle was shattered by several bullets, with some landing on the dashboard and seat.

PHOTO: Supplied Supplied PHOTO: Supplied

Sello has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Colonel Aubrey Madingenye at 071 603 9185, their nearest police station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.







We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.



