11m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Gunmen ambush man and daughter in their car while driving in Sandton

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police are investigating a case of attempted murder following a shooting in Sandton.
Police are investigating a case of attempted murder following a shooting in Sandton.
PHOTO: Supplied

A man travelling with his daughter was wounded when gunmen ambushed them while driving in Sandton on Monday morning.

The two, who were in a white Mercedes-Benz, were at the corner of Cambridge and Witkoppen roads at about 07:00 when they were shot at.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said a case of attempted murder has been opened.

"It is alleged the victim was driving with his daughter when two unknown men driving a silver bakkie opened fire at the victim and fled the scene," she said.

The man was taken to hospital and the daughter was understood to be unharmed.

Pictures taken at the scene after the incident show the wounded man lying on the ground next to the car, with people seemingly assisting him. The window on the driver's side of the vehicle was shattered by several bullets, with some landing on the dashboard and seat.

merc
Police are investigating a case of attempted murder following a shooting in Sandton.
Side view of the vehicle after the shooting
Police are investigating a case of attempted murder following a shooting in Sandton.

Sello has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Colonel Aubrey Madingenye at 071 603 9185, their nearest police station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimeshootings
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2158 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2581 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 2056 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

7h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.77
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.13
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,761.53
-0.3%
Silver
23.22
-0.4%
Palladium
2,032.22
-2.1%
Platinum
1,048.49
-1.0%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,490
-0.0%
All Share
67,070
+0.1%
Resource 10
64,622
+0.4%
Industrial 25
84,229
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,097
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo