PICS | Gunmen on the run after ambushing G4S guards at Limpopo petrol station, fleeing with cash

The Hawks are looking for three gunmen who ambushed G4S security guards at a filling station in Limpopo, before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, said the incident happened on Tuesday in Ga-Masemola.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"On 2 May 2023 at about 11:45, G4S security guards were collecting money from [the] Global filling station at Big Boy shopping complex in Ga-Masemola, when they were allegedly ambushed by three unknown men armed with firearms," he said.

Maluleke said the men pointed firearms at the guards, took their money bag, and then fled the scene.

"This was a broad daylight robbery. Fortunately, no one was hurt."

Maluleke said the gunmen had escaped in a grey Toyota Corolla.

Supplied hawks Supplied hawks Supplied hawks Supplied hawks

He requested that anyone who could identify the suspects, or knew about their whereabouts, to contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Makutu, on 071 481 2461, or Warrant Officer Mojapelo on 073 261 8784.

"We are still seeking assistance in finding these men. We don't have much information about where they came from and where they were headed."