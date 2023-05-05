21m ago

PICS | Gunmen on the run after ambushing G4S guards at Limpopo petrol station, fleeing with cash

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
G4S guards were robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.
G4S guards were robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.
PHOTO: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Netwerk24

The Hawks are looking for three gunmen who ambushed G4S security guards at a filling station in Limpopo, before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, said the incident happened on Tuesday in Ga-Masemola.

"On 2 May 2023 at about 11:45, G4S security guards were collecting money from [the] Global filling station at Big Boy shopping complex in Ga-Masemola, when they were allegedly ambushed by three unknown men armed with firearms," he said.

Maluleke said the men pointed firearms at the guards, took their money bag, and then fled the scene.

"This was a broad daylight robbery. Fortunately, no one was hurt."

Maluleke said the gunmen had escaped in a grey Toyota Corolla.

Armed robbers seen in the act on CCTV footage
Police are on the hunt for armed robbers who stole an undisclosed amount of money from G4S security guards.
Supplied hawks
Armed robbers seen in the act on CCTV footage
Police are on the hunt for armed robbers who stole an undisclosed amount of money from G4S security guards.
Supplied hawks
Armed robbers seen on CCTV footage
Police are on the hunt for armed robbers who stole an undisclosed amount of money from G4S security guards.
Supplied hawks
Armed robbers seen in the act on CCTV footage
Police are on the hunt for armed robbers who stole an undisclosed amount of money from G4S security guards.
Supplied hawks

He requested that anyone who could identify the suspects, or knew about their whereabouts, to contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Makutu, on 071 481 2461, or Warrant Officer Mojapelo on 073 261 8784.  

"We are still seeking assistance in finding these men. We don't have much information about where they came from and where they were headed."

