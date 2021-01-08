2h ago

add bookmark

PICS | Guns and ammo found in dam near Oudtshoorn

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Some of the stash.
Some of the stash.
SAPS
  • A stash of firearms and ammunition was found in a dam near Oudtshoorn. 
  • The ammo was discovered during a routine dam inspection by a municipal worker. 
  • More ammunition and also weapons were found when the water level dropped. 

A stash of firearms and ammunition was discovered at the Raubenheimer Dam near Oudtshoorn following a routine inspection by a municipal worker.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Poje said the municipal worker reported the discovery and when he returned on Thursday, water levels had dropped and more ammunition was visible in the dam better known as a picturesque fishing spot. 

A team of experienced investigators, the K9 unit, police divers and Crime Intelligence members were sent to the deep, rocky dam in the Little Karoo and the firearms, firearms parts, and ammunition were recovered from the water.

Some of the items' patina suggested it had been in the water for a while, said Poje.

The items they found included:  

  • Three Martini-Henry rifles
  • A BSA rifle
  • An antique shotgun
  • Two revolvers
  • A 303 Rifle        
  • 8 820 rounds of ammunition of various calibres
Firearms
Some of the stash.
Ammunition
Some of the ammunition found at Raubenheimer Dam.
Ammunition
Some of the ammunition found at Raubenheimer Dam.
Raubenheimer Dam
Some of the weapons found.
Raubenheimer Dam
Major General Oswald Reddy, the Garden Route District Commissioner, and Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Venter of Oudtshoorn police, with police divers and bomb disposal experts.

Poje said Garden Route district commissioner, Major General Oswald Reddy, visited the scene in person and had "nothing but praise" for those involved in the find and for the retrieving of the cache from the water. 

"Investigation into this discovery continues and is expected that more ammunition could be retrieved," said Poje. 

Police are appealing for help in tracing the person who dumped the items. Information can be passed on in confidence to the Oudtshoorn police at 044 203 9000 or Crime Stop at 0860 10111 or via the MySAPS app. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
47% - 16988 votes
No, I will not
39% - 14321 votes
Only if it is affordable
14% - 5203 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.31
(+0.61)
ZAR/GBP
20.79
(+0.67)
ZAR/EUR
18.73
(+1.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.89
(+0.75)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.78)
Gold
1847.53
(-3.58)
Silver
25.33
(-6.72)
Platinum
1063.31
(-4.49)
Brent Crude
54.49
(+0.15)
Palladium
2349.00
(-2.00)
All Share
63519.18
(+0.76)
Top 40
58423.34
(+0.72)
Financial 15
12308.90
(+2.56)
Industrial 25
81562.03
(+1.18)
Resource 10
65240.32
(-0.64)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo