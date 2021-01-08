PICS | Guns and ammo found in dam near Oudtshoorn

A stash of firearms and ammunition was found in a dam near Oudtshoorn.

The ammo was discovered during a routine dam inspection by a municipal worker.

More ammunition and also weapons were found when the water level dropped.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Poje said the municipal worker reported the discovery and when he returned on Thursday, water levels had dropped and more ammunition was visible in the dam better known as a picturesque fishing spot.

A team of experienced investigators, the K9 unit, police divers and Crime Intelligence members were sent to the deep, rocky dam in the Little Karoo and the firearms, firearms parts, and ammunition were recovered from the water.

Some of the items' patina suggested it had been in the water for a while, said Poje.

The items they found included:

Three Martini-Henry rifles

A BSA rifle

An antique shotgun

Two revolvers

A 303 Rifle

8 820 rounds of ammunition of various calibres

Poje said Garden Route district commissioner, Major General Oswald Reddy, visited the scene in person and had "nothing but praise" for those involved in the find and for the retrieving of the cache from the water.

"Investigation into this discovery continues and is expected that more ammunition could be retrieved," said Poje.

Police are appealing for help in tracing the person who dumped the items. Information can be passed on in confidence to the Oudtshoorn police at 044 203 9000 or Crime Stop at 0860 10111 or via the MySAPS app.