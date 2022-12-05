PICS | Hailstones batter Johannesburg during afternoon thunderstorm, spark concerns of flash flooding





Hailstones covered parts of Johannesburg in a white blanket as a thunderstorm swept across the city on Monday afternoon.

Branches and leaves struck down by the hailstones were seen lying on many streets.

The thundershower brought with it heavy rain, damaging winds and large amounts of hail.

Large hailstones battered windows as the storm broke suddenly after midday.

There were reports of low-lying bridges across the city being washed over by water rushing from overflowing rivers and streams.

People shared images and videos of the results of the storm.

Wanderers Golf Course. Johannesburg. White Christmas ? No. Hail. Crazy pic.twitter.com/ZCHb3ExwpV — Mike Sharman (@mikesharman) December 5, 2022

Huge hail storm in Rosebank, Joburg, a few minutes ago. Check out the dude in the motorcycle helmet ambling along like it's a Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/TSJvAaI4XM — Lucien Pierce (@lucienxp) December 5, 2022

The South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the storm would likely result in localised flooding, threatening low-lying areas, especially informal settlements.



Thobela said the service was warning of severe thunderstorms with a chance of hail over Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, and the North West on Tuesday.

He said Gauteng and the northeastern parts of the country could experience thundershowers for much of the week ahead.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they had not received any reports of injuries by 4:30pm

He said several of the services' vehicles were damaged by falling trees in Sandton.

Mulaudzi said parts of the M1 highway were flooded.