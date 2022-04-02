51m ago

PICS | Hawks seize fake washing powder at manufacturing facility

Marvin Charles
Hawks uncover counterfeit washing powder at manufacturing facility in Springs.
The Hawks seized large quantities of counterfeit washing powder at a manufacturing facility in Springs, Gauteng, on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase, said the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigating team, together with brand protectors from Spoor and Fisher Attorneys were assisted by members of the police's Public Order Policing (POP) from Springs to execute a search and seizure operation at the premises. 

"A disruptive search operation was preceded by an in-depth investigation into the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit washing powder at the said premises," he said.

Samples of the counterfeit products were purchased, whilst the Intellectual Property Rights Section of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation based at the Hawks head office carried out a preliminary investigation, said Nkwalase. 

"The Hawks-led team found that the premises were a large scale manufacturing and distribution facility.

"A huge amount of raw materials, including machinery and [an] industrial sifting machine, unbranded washing powder, counterfeit labels bearing well-known trademarks of various proprietors, sodium, filled and empty buckets, electronic scales, colouring and dye were all found and seized for further investigation," he said. 

Nkwalase said the combined value of the goods seized had not yet been established. 

A 42-year-old suspected was arrested and criminal and civil processes were underway, said Nkwalase.

He would also be served with a summons to appear at the Springs Magistrate's Court for contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act 37 of 1997 once all investigations were concluded. 


