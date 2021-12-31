PICS | Hawks seize R4.3m worth drugs in two separate busts in the Western Cape

The Hawks and other Western Cape law enforcement agencies confiscated over R4.3 million worth of drugs on the N2.

Two suspects were arrested during the bust.

The drugs were discovered during two separate busts.

More than R4.3 million worth of Mandrax tablets have been confiscated in two separate busts on the N2 highway in the Western Cape.

The Hawks, in a joint operation with other Western Cape law enforcement agencies, arrested two suspects during the busts.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase, said officers responded to information about two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen Transporter, travelling with batches of drugs on the N2 from Gauteng to Cape Town.

He said a Mercedes-Benz matching the description in the tip-off was spotted on the N2 in Grabouw travelling to Cape Town.

"A joint police team pulled the vehicle over and conducted a search that resulted in the detection of 24 packets of Mandrax tablets totalling 24 000 capsules valued at approximately R840 000. These drugs were found hidden behind the back seat in a false compartment," said Nkwalase.

Supplied Supplied

A 35-year-old suspect was arrested. He is expected to appear in the Grabouw Magistrate's Court on Monday.



Meanwhile, another vehicle - a VW Transporter - was spotted on the N2 in Heidelberg in the Overberg region in the Western Cape.

"A total of 100 000 Mandrax tablets contained in 100 packets hidden in a false or makeshift compartment under the flatbed were found after the vehicle was stopped and searched by the joint police team," said Nkwalase.

Collectively, the drug haul totalled around R4.3 million.

Supplied

A 52-year-old suspect was arrested. He was expected to appear in the Heidelberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.



Both vehicles and the drugs have been seized for further investigation, said Nkwalase.