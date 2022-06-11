1h ago

PICS | Heavy fog leads to multiple-vehicle pile-up on N12 in Mpumalanga

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Mpumalanga multiple-vehicle pile-up (Supplied by Netcare 911)
  • There has been a multiple-vehicle collision on the N12 in Emalahleni.
  • Authorities say the accident was due to dense fog.
  • Details on the accident are still being gathered by investigation teams.

Dense fog is said to have led to multiple vehicles colliding on the N12 in Emalahleni on Saturday morning.

According to the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, the pile-up caused huge delays.

Spokesperson Moeti Mmusi cautioned motorists travelling to and from Delmas or Johannesburg through the N12 from Emalahleni to use alternative routes or be patient. 

"There were multiple vehicles on that road this morning due to dense fog. The visibility has been extremely impacted and motorists on that road are encouraged to be patient," he said.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel are currently working on the scene.

Road Traffic Management  Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane told News24 details about the crash are still being gathered.

"Investigation teams are still on site. We, however, urge motorists to drive with caution during the winter season."

READ | Tshwane bus crash: Investigate the cause of the accident for families to find closure - Mashaba

Zwane said mist is very common during winter in certain areas and motorists should reduce speed under those conditions, especially because of poor visibility. "Trips should planned to take place during the day when visibility is clear," he said.

