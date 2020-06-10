PICS | Heavy rains and strong winds batter the Cape

- The cold front is expected to end on Thursday.
- An intense cold front, strong to gale force winds, and rough seas were among a number of SA Weather Service warnings.
- SAWS advised that residents and small stock farmers should take necessary precautions.
Cape Town woke up to heavy rains and strong winds on Wednesday as an intense cold front hit the Cape.
Residents were warned to brace themselves as the cold front was expected to hit the province from Tuesday evening until Thursday.
The South African Weather Services (SAWS) earlier this week advised of an intense cold front, with "an associated cut off low", resulting in strong to gale force coastal and interior winds, heavy rain, very cold conditions and rough seas.
On Tuesday, on their Twitter account, SAWS advised residents and small stock farmers take the necessary precautions.
- Compiled by Cebelihle Mthethwa