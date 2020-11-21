PICS | Heavy rains cause chaos across Pretoria

Inclement weather in Pretoria has caused flooding, uprooted trees and backed up traffic.

Firefighters responded to a house in Anlin, where water was at knee level and part of the roof had collapsed.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

Heavy rains in Pretoria caused several incidents of flooding across the metro this week.



Major traffic backups, flooded roads and bridges, vehicles stuck in water, uprooted trees and flooded houses were reported to the Tshwane Emergency Services calls centre on Friday, said the City's emergency services department spokesperson, Charles Mabaso.

Tree fell on Nelson Mandela Rd, northbound, next to BMW. Please exercise caution. pic.twitter.com/9Ga5KzCgPv — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 20, 2020

Firefighters were called out to remove uprooted trees and clear debris from various suburbs.

Pretoria North under bridge after Wonderboom. pic.twitter.com/8p70YEOfoR — Dibuseng Mamabolo (@dibumamabolo2) November 20, 2020

They had to cut off and remove trees that were uprooted by the storm [in] Nelson Mandela Drive and Willow Street in Arcadia, Limpopo Avenue and Toermalyn Street in Lyttelton Manor, Nico Smith and 21st Streets in Villieria, Leeds and De Rapper Street in Sunnyside, as well Biko Street in Arcadia.

They were also called out to clean and clear debris on the low water bridge in Flowers Street in Capital Park after it became flooded.

Four vehicles were caught in the flooding and the occupants were forced to flee their partially submerged cars.

"In Doornpoort, [in] Amandelboom Street, a car was reported to be stuck and floating on water. The occupant of the vehicle managed to escape unharmed and the road was barricaded and temporarily closed," he said.

"A vehicle that was stuck in water was recovered after the risen water subsided [in] Steve Biko and Niko Smith Streets and two vehicles were also reported to be stuck in water at the Irene Bridge [in] Nellmapius Road. The occupants of the vehicles managed to get to safety without any harm."

??ALERT: FLOODING IN ANNLIN & other parts of PRETORIA | ?? Supplied pic.twitter.com/qJw0AiqkSm — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 20, 2020

No injuries or deaths were reported as a result of the heavy downpours, but homes across the city were flooded.

Firefighters responded to a house in Anlin, where water was at knee level and part of the roof had collapsed. Another five houses were flooded in Hammanskraal.

"The rain also wreaked havoc in parts of Mamelodi where several roads are reported to be flooded, leading to traffic congestion and no other incidents were reported. Firefighters were on high alert around the Centurion Lake Hotel as the water was observed to be rising significantly. The water subsided without causing any incidents of flooding," said Mabaso.

River and End Streets in Centurion are still closed. Blocked by sand due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/Kg2NPaFyEQ — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 21, 2020

Mabaso urged motorists to exercise caution when crossing low-lying bridges and to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours.

"The water levels along the path of the Apies River, through areas such as the Rooiwal, Hammanskraal into Bosplaas, and Maubane in the neighbouring Moretele District Municipality, remain significantly high and residents and motorists should remain vigilant around those areas," he added.

Earlier in the month, heavy rains caused localised flooding in parts of the city.

