PICS | Hijacked truck recovered on the side of the road, stolen cargo found in Philippi

Five people have been arrested in connection with a hijacked and looted truck.

The estimated value of the stolen cargo was R5 million.

The search for stolen cargo led police to discover a hydroponic dagga laboratory worth R2.6 million.

Five people have been arrested after police recovered a hijacked truck on the side of the road near Blue Downs in Cape Town.

The Scania truck had been hijacked on Wednesday in Philippi. It was discovered by police members who were doing patrols along Spine Road near Blue Downs, Eerste River on Thursday at about 03:15.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie their investigations revealed that the truck belongs to a truck transporting company based in Bellville.

"Upon further enquiries, the members determined that the truck was hijacked in Bellville and looted of its cargo of consisting alcohol, printers and fruit juice, the previous night," Pojie added.

While searching for more stolen loot, police were led to Pacific, Isiqalo, an informal settlement in Philippi, where they recovered some of the stolen cargo.

Police arrested five suspects between the ages of 35 and 52 who were found in possession of the stolen cargo with an estimated value of R5 million.

"The suspects are detained and are scheduled to make their first court appearance for charges related to hijacking of the truck and possession of presumed stolen property."

During the ongoing search, the police also discovered a hydroponic dagga laboratory close to where the loot was found.

"The members confiscated a substantial quantity of dagga products and dagga cultivating equipment with an estimated value of R2.6 million."

The three suspects, two men, aged 30 and 45, as well as a 27-year-old woman, have been detained for the illegal cultivation and dealing in dagga.

They are set to make their first court appearances once they have been charged.



