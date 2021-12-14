1h ago

PICS | Homes destroyed, hospital damaged after tornado hits Alice in the Eastern Cape

accreditation
Nicole McCain
More than 600 homes have reportedly been damaged after a tornado struck the town of Alice in the Eastern Cape.
  • The Gift of the Givers Foundation is providing aid to residents of Alice in the Eastern Cape.
  • The town was struck by a tornado.
  • An estimated 600 homes have been affected.

More than 600 homes have been damaged after a tornado struck the town of Alice in the Eastern Cape on Monday afternoon.

According to the Gift of the Givers Foundation, the Amathole District Municipality received urgent aid after the tornado caused "huge destruction". The roof and several windows of Winterberg TB Hospital in Fort Beaufort were damaged as well as hundreds of homes.

On Monday, the Amathole District Municipality confirmed that two out of its six local municipalities had been struck by "disaster", due to "severe storms" - the Raymond Mhlaba and Amahlathi Local Municipalities.

There were no fatalities. 

"The areas of Fort Beaufort, Alice and Middledrift were extensively affected with 688 homes partially or totally damaged," the Gift of the Givers Foundation's Imtiaz Sooliman said.

"The injured have been taken to Victoria Hospital in Alice, where Gift of the Givers carried out an infrastructure upgrade some months ago. Fortunately, there are no fatalities recorded currently. Gift of the Givers has arranged hot meals tonight for victims that will be housed in community halls."

WATCH | US tornado deaths at 78, likely to rise in state's worst storm on records

Aid in the form of food, blankets and hygiene packs will be distributed on Tuesday.

More than 600 homes have reportedly been damaged after a tornado struck the town of Alice in the Eastern Cape.
More than 600 homes have reportedly been damaged after a tornado struck the town of Alice in the Eastern Cape.
More than 600 homes have reportedly been damaged after a tornado struck the town of Alice in the Eastern Cape.
More than 600 homes have reportedly been damaged after a tornado struck the town of Alice in the Eastern Cape.

"Building material is urgently required to restore homes before the expected arrival of family members from other provinces during the festive season. Gift of the Givers is in a rush against time to prevent a bleak Christmas for these very underprivileged communities," Sooliman added.

