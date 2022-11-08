1h ago

WATCH | Roads, homes flooded in Tshwane after heavy morning rain

Alex Mitchley
Tshwane emergency services responded to reports of homes being flooded near Hammanskraal following heavy rains on Tuesday morning.

Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said many homes in Suurman were flooded and that the City's Utility Services had been activated to channel water away from the houses.

No one had been injured or required temporary shelter, he added.

Meanwhile, a white Nissan Almera lost control on the R80 near the N4 and plunged into a nearby stream earlier in the morning.

"Three occupants escaped with moderate injuries," Mabaso said.

A car that lost control and ended up in a stream in Tshwane.
Heavy rains in Tshwane.
Residences in Tshwane were flooded following heavy rains.

Emergency services are also monitoring areas that have been identified as flooding hotspots, including:

• End and Rabie Streets

• Blackwood Street

• Centurion Lake Hotel's bridge

• Nelmapius bridge

• Littleton Street

• Super Sport Park bridge

• Rubenstein, Moreleta Dam

• Roussow, Willows

• Old Bronkhorspruit

• Watermeyer/Pretoria Road

• Silverlake

• Banana Bridge Mamelodi

• Stoffel Park in Mamelodi East 2

• Parts of Refentse (Stinkwater)

• Parts of Suurman and Sekampaneng

• Parts of Majaneng

A number of low-water bridges around Centurion also had to be closed on Tuesday morning and Tshwane Metro Police were monitoring the road closures.

"Utility Services in the region are also responding for cleaning and removing of fallen trees that may obstruct the roads when reported," Mabaso said.

