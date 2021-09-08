PICS | Homes, roads damaged in KwaZulu-Natal downpours

Roads and homes have been damaged in heavy rain in KwaZulu-Natal.



Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said that at least two homes had been damaged.

Disaster management teams will investigate the incidents and provide support.

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been hard at work after heavy rains damaged homes.



According to Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka, a landslide caused damage to a house in Durban and a house collapsed in KwaDukuza.

"Heavy rain in and around Durban has led to a landslide at La Mercy where parts of a road collapsed, and a section of a house was washed away. In KwaDukuza, Ward 16, a house collapsed as a result of the heavy rains. No injuries or fatalities were reported in these incidents, both of which took place [on Tuesday] morning," he said.

The province has seen disruptive rainfall since Monday and isolated showers are expected to continue in parts of the province on Wednesday.



Hlomuka urged residents to exercise extreme caution in inclement weather conditions.

He added that disaster management teams had been assigned to provide support to affected families.



Investigations will also be launched to establish the circumstances of the incidents, he said.



"The teams are continuing to monitor areas that are prone to weather-related incidents. Residents who experience weather-related incidents are urged to contact their local disaster management centre," Hlomuka said.

