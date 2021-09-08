18m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Homes, roads damaged in KwaZulu-Natal downpours

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A landslide in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal left extensive damage to a house while another house collapsed in KwaDukuza.
A landslide in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal left extensive damage to a house while another house collapsed in KwaDukuza.
Supplied

  • Roads and homes have been damaged in heavy rain in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said that at least two homes had been damaged.
  • Disaster management teams will investigate the incidents and provide support. 

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been hard at work after heavy rains damaged homes.

According to Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka, a landslide caused damage to a house in Durban and a house collapsed in KwaDukuza.

"Heavy rain in and around Durban has led to a landslide at La Mercy where parts of a road collapsed, and a section of a house was washed away. In KwaDukuza, Ward 16, a house collapsed as a result of the heavy rains. No injuries or fatalities were reported in these incidents, both of which took place [on Tuesday] morning," he said.

READ | WEATHER WARNING: Disruptive rain expected in KZN on Tuesday

The province has seen disruptive rainfall since Monday and isolated showers are expected to continue in parts of the province on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been hard at work, as heavy rains across the province have left residents with damage to their homes.
KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been hard at work, as heavy rains across the province have left residents with damage to their homes.

Hlomuka urged residents to exercise extreme caution in inclement weather conditions.

He added that disaster management teams had been assigned to provide support to affected families.

Investigations will also be launched to establish the circumstances of the incidents, he said.

"The teams are continuing to monitor areas that are prone to weather-related incidents. Residents who experience weather-related incidents are urged to contact their local disaster management centre," Hlomuka said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalweather
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 790 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
58% - 2769 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 862 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 393 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.32
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.95
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.57
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,795.83
+0.1%
Silver
24.34
+0.1%
Palladium
2,376.99
-0.0%
Platinum
1,007.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
71.69
-0.7%
Top 40
60,341
0.0%
All Share
66,515
0.0%
Resource 10
63,022
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,215
0.0%
Financial 15
14,118
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo