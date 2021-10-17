7m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Hostile reception for ANC as Maluti-a-Phofung municipality residents air grievances to Ramaphosa

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing supporters in Maluti-a-Phofung on 17 October 2021. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing supporters in Maluti-a-Phofung on 17 October 2021. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)
  • Disgruntled residents from the cash strapped ANC governed Maluti-a-Phofung gave the ANC a hostile reception.
  • The ANC was campaigning in the failed municipality in the eastern Free State on Sunday.
  • Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela and Maluti-a-Phofung mayor, Masechaba Lakaje, where booed by the crowd as they were being introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Residents from the failing ANC governed Maluti-a-Phofung municipality made their grievances known to the ANC when the party led by President Cyril Ramaphosa embarked on the campaign trail in the area on Sunday. 

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela and Maluti-a-Phofung mayor, Masechaba Lakaje bore the brunt of the community's anger as they were heckled by a packed crowd in the Makwane Sports Ground in Phuthaditjhaba, a town that falls under the failing Maluti-a-Phofung municipality. 

The hostile crowd, although more receptive to the president, made it clear that they did not want to be addressed by Ntombela and Lakaje. 

ANC
ANC supporters in Maluti-a-Phofung. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)

When the pair was introduced by the president to the crowd, some booed, while other community members shouted "we know them and they have not done anything for us". 

Other residents who had packed the sports ground resorted to the gesture that has become synonymous with fans at a soccer match when calling for a player to be substituted. 

READ | In Maluti-a-Phofung, the ANC lives with regret as ex-councillors gear up for a full takeover

Residents who spoke to News24, raised concerns about the unemployment rate, the lack of service delivery and the internal infighting in the ANC which was "at the expense of the community" - these were some of the reasons they were no longer interested in hearing "excuses" from the provincial and regional leadership. 

"We are actually here in our numbers at this sports facility to express our grievances to Ramaphosa, not as the ANC leader, but as the leader of the country which includes some of us who have long lost hope in the ANC. 

ANC
ANC supporters attend an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Maluti-a-Phofung on 17 October 2021. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)

"His [Ramaphosa's] party has failed us in this town and we want to make that known to him. We want to hear what he will do to the failing leaders and don't care much about the apologies cause those don't really do much in terms of changing the conditions that we are being subjected to," said 72-year-old Joseph Mokoena.

Mokoena said he had been living in Makwena for the past 30 years and "the conditions have been worsened instead of improving". 

Makwena is an area which falls under ward 31 of the cash strapped Maluti-a-Phofung municipality.

ANC
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing supporters in Maluti-a-Phofung on 17 October 2021. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)

READ | ANC is the real champion of the people, other parties are 'Mickey Mouse' - Ramaphosa

The ANC had previously lost the ward to the MAP16 Civic Movement, which was made up of 16 councillors expelled by the ANC - after they were accused of working with the opposition to unseat former mayor Vusi Tshabalala, a known ally of secretary-general Ace Magashule, who faces a raft of corruption charges - and then ran as independents.

ANC
ANC supporters in Maluti-a-Phofung on 17 October 2021. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)

In the by-elections held in September 2019 subsequent to the councillors' dismissal, the ANC only managed to retain five wards and lost 10 to the the former councillors turned independent candidates. 

Ramaphosa whose party has been on an apology crusade leading up to the 1 November municipal elections, again went on the charm offensive, acknowledging that some of the party's previously elected candidates had not been people-focused and that "this would not be repeated" by the current crop of candidates representing the ANC. 

He pleaded with the community to again give the ANC a chance as it would not disappoint them again.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosafree stateelections 2021
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 1947 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2308 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1825 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
19.88
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,767.60
0.0%
Silver
23.31
0.0%
Palladium
2,075.53
0.0%
Platinum
1,059.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,494
+0.2%
All Share
67,029
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,347
-0.1%
Industrial 25
84,819
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,961
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo