PICS | Humpback whale carcass washes ashore in Strand

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa and Lisalee Solomons
A humpback whale carcass washed ashore off Strand beach.
A humpback whale carcass washed ashore off Strand beach.
Supplied by Marileze van der Berg
    • The carcass of a 15-metre male humpback whale has been found on Strand Beach.
    • According to the Helderberg Ocean Awareness Movement, the whale died of old age.
    • Once the carcass is removed, it will be taken to a landfill site.

    City of Cape Town (CoCT) officials are trying to remove the carcass of a 15-metre male humpback whale that washed ashore at Strand Beach on Saturday morning.

    According to the City, reports of the carcass were received at around 05:00.

    The City's coastal manager, Gregg Oelofse, told News24 that the whale had been dead for five days.

    "Our technical team is on site, and we're waiting for the bulldozer to arrive and remove the carcass, which will then be taken to a landfill site," he added.

    whale carcass
    The humpback whale discovered on Strand Beach died of old age.

    Founder of the Helderberg Ocean Awareness Movement Lisa Starr said the whale had died of old age.

    "On Friday afternoon I was alerted to the carcass that was 200 metres out into the sea. It came in really quickly as the tide started approaching rapidly and within about 10 minutes, the carcass washed ashore," Starr added.

    READ | Humpback whale carcass washes up on rocks off Sea Point

    Within minutes, a crowd of more than 100 people gathered. 

    whale
    Onlookers gather on Strand Beach after a 15-metre male humpback whale washed ashore. Photo: Melandri Dippenaar

    "We can confirm it is an adult male whale, about 15 metres long and weighs 20 tonnes. They (humpback whales) can grow to between 14 and 17 meters. They usually migrate through our waters in June and July," she said.

    "The last massive whale washed up on this shore about six years ago, so this is not a regular occurrence," Starr added.

    beach
    The City of Cape Town said the whale had been dead for five days. Photo: Melandri Dippenaar

    The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) appealed to bathers, paddlers, surfers and sailboarders to be cautious in the area due to possible increased shark activity.

    "We are appealing to water users along the Strand beachfront and towards Gordon's Bay and towards Macassar, to be aware of possible increased shark activity in the area due to the whale carcass and to exercise caution."

    "CoCT Law Enforcement Marine Unit officers, CoCT lifeguards, Strand Surf Lifesaving lifeguards and the Strand Neighbourhood Watch will appeal to bathers not to enter the water on Saturday and on Sunday," it added.

    Strand beach
    A bulldozer will remove the 15-metre carcass from Strand Beach. Photo: Daniel Schutte
    carcass
    a 15-metre male humpback whale has been found on Strand Beavch.


