PICS | Hundreds homeless as blaze ravages Cape Town informal settlement

Nicole McCain and Marvin Charles
People have been displaced after a fire that tore through Masiphumelele informal settlement in Cape Town.
People have been displaced after a fire that tore through Masiphumelele informal settlement in Cape Town.
  • About 100 structures were destroyed by a massive fire in the early hours of Monday morning in Masiphumelele. 
  • Hundreds of people have been left displaced following the blaze. 
  • Gift of the Givers are providing meals, water and blankets to affected residents.

More than 400 people were displaced when a fire tore through the Masiphumelele informal settlement in Cape Town during the early hours of Monday morning.

The blaze claimed the life of one person and destroyed 120 dwellings. Two people were taken to hospital.

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said about 430 people have been affected and relief efforts were under way.

"No emergency sheltering is activated as the fire victims will stay with family and friends. SASSA [SA Social Security Agency], Gift of the Givers and Living Hope will provide humanitarian assistance," Powell said. 

The Department of Home Affairs said it would assist with the issuing of temporary IDs for matrics writing exams.

Gift of the Givers operations manager Ali Sablay, said the relief group was providing victims with a hot meal, water, blankets, and toiletry packs.

People have been displaced after a fire that tore through Masiphumelele informal settlement in Cape Town.
An estimated 600 people have been displaced by a fire that tore through Masiphumelele informal settlement in Cape Town on Monday morning.

"We will be here for the next five days,” he said.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the flames had been fanned by a strong south-easterly wind.

Around 70 firefighters from various fire stations responded to the emergency. The fire was brought under control just before 05:00, and extinguished just before 08:30, added Carelse.

Masiphumelele ward councillor Patricia Francke said residents weren't sure how the fire had started.

"At the moment we are getting all our officials on board for assistance and we are looking at donations for the learners," she said. 

An estimated 600 people have been displaced by a fire that tore through Masiphumelele informal settlement in Cape Town on Monday morning.

Francke said the council would meet with stakeholders on Tuesday morning. 

"Our teams are still on site assessing the damages, and we will be meeting with the community leadership. We will be using the Masiphumelele church to feed residents who have been left displaced," she said. 

Powell said the City's services, including informal settlements management, solid waste, water, sanitation and electricity, were on site and busy with damage assessments.



