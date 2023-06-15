21m ago

Share

PICS | 'I know animals need me': Hijacked SPCA inspector fights for survival, lives to tell the tale

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SPCA cadet inspector Nkosi Sindiwe.
SPCA cadet inspector Nkosi Sindiwe.
SPCA
  • SPCA cadet inspector Nkosi Sindiwe escaped a hijacking incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night. 
  • The attackers handcuffed him and shoved him into the back of a marked SPCA vehicle.
  • But he threw himself out of the vehicle while it was in motion.

Even though he was hijacked at gunpoint and handcuffed in the back of a bakkie, all that Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet inspector Nkosi Sindiwe could think about were the animals that need to be rescued in the future.

"I tried saving the car because the SPCA desperately needs it to rescue animals, but it didn't work," he recalled about the harrowing experience.

Even when he was forced to give in to their demands, one of the first thoughts that entered his mind in the back of the vehicle was that he was glad he had no animals on board.

"I only had to think of how to save myself," he said.

Sindiwe was on his way home on Tuesday night when six gunmen ambushed him in Khayelitsha 

"I was driving in Khayelitsha at around 19:30 when two vehicles blocked the road - one in the front and one behind me - and six armed men appeared.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"Two of them were on each side of the vehicle, and they banged on the window with a gun. I had to open the door or they would've shot me," Sindiwe said.

Reluctantly, he switched off the ignition and complied.

cape town
The handcuffs used on Nkosi Sindiwe by his attackers in Khayelitsha.

"I turned off the vehicle because I knew they couldn't start it without the transponder tag to override the immobiliser system. I tried saving the car because the SPCA desperately needs it to rescue animals," he said.

But it didn't work.

"They pointed the gun at me again, and I had to show them how to start the bakkie," he added.

The attackers took his wallet and cellphone before handcuffing him, shoving him in the back of the vehicle and driving off.

READ | SPCA needs a helping hand to stay afloat

"I was scared for my life but glad that there were no animals in my vehicle, and I only had to think of how to save myself," Sindiwe said. 

At a stage during the ride, instinct kicked in.

Sindiwe positioned himself in such a way that he was able to kick the bakkie's tailgate and canopy lock with all his might.

cape town
The branded vehicle was found in the informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

It eventually gave way. He threw himself from the moving vehicle and ran, injured from the fall, as he screamed for help.

A good Samaritan driving by heard his cries for help and stopped, SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said.

"The man put Sindiwe into his car and drove him to the closest police station. He also let our cadet inspector use his cellphone to call our after-hours emergency number.

Abraham said:

We are so thankful for the man's kindness.

Police officers at the Harare police station managed to remove the handcuffs.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment [to] a badly injured knee," Abraham added. 

The marked vehicle was discovered just after 22:00 on Tuesday between informal settlements in the area.

spca
Nkosi Sindiwe was taken to the police station where the hand cuffs were safely removed.

Although Sindiwe has taken some time off to recover from the ordeal, he wants to return to work "real soon" because the animals need him.

"This horrible incident won't stop me. I know animals need me, and I will continue to go wherever they need help despite what happened to me," he said,

Abraham added: "Even though the ordeal has been very traumatic for our cadet inspector and us, we are extremely glad Sindiwe is safe and sound."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spcankosi sindiwewestern capecape towncrime and courtshijacking
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should China come to SA's rescue and host the upcoming BRICS summit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, to save SA from further embarrassment
72% - 707 votes
No, it will only make diplomatic tensions worse
28% - 280 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

14 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.28
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.13
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.79
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Platinum
969.24
-0.7%
Palladium
1,382.05
+0.8%
Gold
1,933.59
-0.4%
Silver
23.32
-2.5%
Brent Crude
73.20
-1.5%
Top 40
72,156
-0.7%
All Share
77,572
-0.6%
Resource 10
67,792
-2.5%
Industrial 25
104,693
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,021
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

49m ago

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

53m ago

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo