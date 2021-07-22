PICS | Icy weather makes landfall in Western Cape

Chilly weather has made landfall in the Western Cape, with some parts experiencing snowfall. It has also led to the temporary closure of the Swartberg Pass.

South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Lulama Theme said the snow was brought on by a very strong weather system, which was pushing cold air from the South Atlantic. This has caused freezing levels to reach land, turning falling rain into snow.

Earlier this week, SAWS warned that South Africans could expect a bitterly cold week. News24 supplied News24 supplied The cold temperatures were due to a succession of cold fronts expected to sweep across the southern half of the country. The first cold front arrived in the south-western parts on Monday afternoon, with another more intense cold front making landfall on Wednesday.

Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning spokesperson, James-Brent Styan, urged the public to be cautious.



"The Disaster Centre remains on standby. The Swartberg Pass remains closed as result of snow and rain. No major incidents reported so far," he said.