16m ago

add bookmark

PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef title

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The tavern that Grace now owns where she cooks all her hearty meals.
The tavern that Grace now owns where she cooks all her hearty meals.
  • A Khayelitsha woman was recently crowned Western Cape Tavern Chef after she beat 15 other contestants in a one-hour cook-off.
  • Grace Telana walked away with R30 000.
  • Her 12 grandchildren and her children inspired her to participate.

She was scared at first to compete in the Mzansi Tavern Cook-Off at the Nederberg Wine Estate in Paarl, thinking that her competitors would have fancy dishes that she wouldn't be able to keep up with.

But today, 64-year-old Grace Telena from Tshawe's Tavern in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, wears her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef crown proudly after bagging the title with her dish of traditional African chicken, steamed bread and vegetables. She walked away with R30 000.

"I'm so glad I ended up going because now I'm a winning gogo," she beamed.

"I was so nervous because I didn't know what to expect. When someone from the competition called me to say they will be entering my name, I didn't think anything about it. I just said okay. But then I got another call saying a R1 000 voucher will be sent to me so that I can buy the ingredients I need to cook. Then it kicked in that that this is real," she told News24. 

The bubbly granny couldn't hold back her smiles as she spoke fondly of her 12 grandchildren  who encouraged her to participate in the cook-off. Her children were just as eager to see her join the cook-off, making it easier for her to build up the courage to shop for the ingredients.

READ | Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

"While I was shopping around for the stock I needed, I had no idea what I was going to cook. Even as the days leading up to the big day drew closer, I still had no idea what to cook. All I know is how to make traditional African foods because that is what I serve at my restaurant. And so that is what I decided to make - traditional African foods," Telana said. 

She said she learnt from her mother and started cooking for her community, donating meals to the local crèche.

The 15 contestants cooked up a storm during the one-hour cook-off in the estate's courtyard after MasterChef judges Peter Goffe-Wood and Benny Masekwameng and Drinks Federation of South Africa chairperson Monhla Hlahla briefed them and handed over their aprons.

money
Grace won the R30 000 competition prize money

"Sjoe, when I looked at all the fancy dishes the other chefs had and I felt so shy because all I had was a few spiced chicken pieces, steamed bread, vegetables and a little bit of gravy drizzled around it. Little did I know the panel of judges would choose my dish as the [winning dish]," Telana added.  

The judges congratulated Telana on combining "excellent technique" and authentic township flavours.

Telana said she would use the money to provide food for her community.

"I am so happy and proud of myself. The money will be used to buy more stock for my restaurant so I can feed the community and the school children that I supply meals to in the area. Cooking has always been my passion. Food makes people happy and If I can contribute to someone's happiness then it is a job well done," she said,

food
The inside of the tavern where Grace cooks.

The cook-off in the Western Cape was the first event in the Mzansi Tavern Chef Cook-Off competition, hosted at the estate in partnership with Distell and the National Liquor Traders.

It will be followed by cook-offs in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng.

According to Distell, the competition is the apex of its campaign to promote food serving in taverns as one of the measures to address binge drinking.

food
Grace had to impress the judges with her choice of meal she decided to make.

"I am excited to see how quickly the idea of a food serving is catching on in our taverns and our aim with this competition is to amplify the message to drink responsibly and in moderation," said Distell's Head of Corporate Affairs Southern Africa, Jolene Henn.

According to Telena, she operated the tavern for 15 years and initially sold only alcohol. Later, however, she realised the need to have a food section.

"A lot of the people want to eat food when they're drinking alcohol, so I saw the need and decided to invest in getting material to make food inside the tavern. I'm very happy with that decision," she said. 

ALSO READ | Mitchell’s Plain youth learn lessons on eco-tourism  

Later this year, winners from each province will battle it out for the grand prize of a R100 000 tavern makeover. 

"I am looking forward to that one because I want to make my tavern look even more beautiful so that more people and tourists can come to experience the Grace Telana food experience," she said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfeel good
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
65% - 1463 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
13% - 299 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
22% - 492 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | News24 On Air

14 Feb

LISTEN LIVE | News24 On Air
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.05
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.74
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.35
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
920.22
0.0%
Palladium
1,510.68
0.0%
Gold
1,842.73
0.0%
Silver
21.74
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.00
-2.6%
Top 40
73,232
-1.3%
All Share
79,272
-1.2%
Resource 10
71,046
-1.4%
Industrial 25
105,126
-1.7%
Financial 15
16,240
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape...

16m ago

PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef title
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo