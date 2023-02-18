PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef title

A Khayelitsha woman was recently crowned Western Cape Tavern Chef after she beat 15 other contestants in a one-hour cook-off.

Grace Telana walked away with R30 000.

Her 12 grandchildren and her children inspired her to participate.

She was scared at first to compete in the Mzansi Tavern Cook-Off at the Nederberg Wine Estate in Paarl, thinking that her competitors would have fancy dishes that she wouldn't be able to keep up with.



But today, 64-year-old Grace Telena from Tshawe's Tavern in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, wears her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef crown proudly after bagging the title with her dish of traditional African chicken, steamed bread and vegetables. She walked away with R30 000.

"I'm so glad I ended up going because now I'm a winning gogo," she beamed.

"I was so nervous because I didn't know what to expect. When someone from the competition called me to say they will be entering my name, I didn't think anything about it. I just said okay. But then I got another call saying a R1 000 voucher will be sent to me so that I can buy the ingredients I need to cook. Then it kicked in that that this is real," she told News24.

The bubbly granny couldn't hold back her smiles as she spoke fondly of her 12 grandchildren who encouraged her to participate in the cook-off. Her children were just as eager to see her join the cook-off, making it easier for her to build up the courage to shop for the ingredients.

"While I was shopping around for the stock I needed, I had no idea what I was going to cook. Even as the days leading up to the big day drew closer, I still had no idea what to cook. All I know is how to make traditional African foods because that is what I serve at my restaurant. And so that is what I decided to make - traditional African foods," Telana said.

She said she learnt from her mother and started cooking for her community, donating meals to the local crèche.

The 15 contestants cooked up a storm during the one-hour cook-off in the estate's courtyard after MasterChef judges Peter Goffe-Wood and Benny Masekwameng and Drinks Federation of South Africa chairperson Monhla Hlahla briefed them and handed over their aprons.

Photo Supplied

"Sjoe, when I looked at all the fancy dishes the other chefs had and I felt so shy because all I had was a few spiced chicken pieces, steamed bread, vegetables and a little bit of gravy drizzled around it. Little did I know the panel of judges would choose my dish as the [winning dish]," Telana added.



The judges congratulated Telana on combining "excellent technique" and authentic township flavours.



Telana said she would use the money to provide food for her community.



"I am so happy and proud of myself. The money will be used to buy more stock for my restaurant so I can feed the community and the school children that I supply meals to in the area. Cooking has always been my passion. Food makes people happy and If I can contribute to someone's happiness then it is a job well done," she said,

Photo Supplied

The cook-off in the Western Cape was the first event in the Mzansi Tavern Chef Cook-Off competition, hosted at the estate in partnership with Distell and the National Liquor Traders.



It will be followed by cook-offs in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng.



According to Distell, the competition is the apex of its campaign to promote food serving in taverns as one of the measures to address binge drinking.

Photo Supplied

"I am excited to see how quickly the idea of a food serving is catching on in our taverns and our aim with this competition is to amplify the message to drink responsibly and in moderation," said Distell's Head of Corporate Affairs Southern Africa, Jolene Henn.



According to Telena, she operated the tavern for 15 years and initially sold only alcohol. Later, however, she realised the need to have a food section.



"A lot of the people want to eat food when they're drinking alcohol, so I saw the need and decided to invest in getting material to make food inside the tavern. I'm very happy with that decision," she said.

Later this year, winners from each province will battle it out for the grand prize of a R100 000 tavern makeover.

"I am looking forward to that one because I want to make my tavern look even more beautiful so that more people and tourists can come to experience the Grace Telana food experience," she said.



