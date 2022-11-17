PICS | Israel's 'most wanted gang leader' arrested in Joburg

An Israeli fugitive, described as the country's "most wanted gang leader", has been arrested during an operation by the South African Police Service and Interpol in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The 46-year-old man is believed to be connected to a criminal organisation in Israel called the Abergil Organisation, which has been linked to drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities, said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

"He has been on Interpol's Red Notice since 2015 and is wanted in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder."

The man was arrested along with seven others at a house in Bryanston during an early morning operation on Thursday.

Police confiscated five assault rifles and seven pistols, around $40 000 (R691 000) and three suspected stolen motorcycles.

