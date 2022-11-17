PICS | Israel's 'most wanted gang leader' arrested in Joburg

An Israeli fugitive has been arrested during an operation by South African police and Interpol in Johannesburg.
An Israeli fugitive, described as the country's "most wanted gang leader", has been arrested during an operation by the South African Police Service and Interpol in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
The 46-year-old man is believed to be connected to a criminal organisation in Israel called the Abergil Organisation, which has been linked to drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities, said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.
"He has been on Interpol's Red Notice since 2015 and is wanted in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder."
READ | After escaping twice, one of SA's most wanted arrested in connection with 7 rapes, 3 robberies
The man was arrested along with seven others at a house in Bryanston during an early morning operation on Thursday.
Police confiscated five assault rifles and seven pistols, around $40 000 (R691 000) and three suspected stolen motorcycles.
The Israeli fugitive is believed to be connected to a criminal syndicate called the Abergil Organisation.
Supplied Supplied, SAPS
An Israeli fugitive, described as the country's “most wanted gang leader”, has been arrested during an operation by South African police and Interpol in Johannesburg.
Supplied SAPS
The Israeli fugitive is believed to be connected to a criminal syndicate called the Abergil Organisation.
Supplied Supplied, SAPS
An Israeli fugitive, described as the country's “most wanted gang leader”, has been arrested during an operation by South African police and Interpol in Johannesburg.
Supplied SAPS
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.