PICS | Joburg animal shelter burgled, incurs damages in excess of R500 000

The Animal Anti-Cruelty League in Johannesburg was broken into on Saturday.

It resulted in damages amounting to more than R500 000.

Police are investigating.

Johannesburg police are investigating a business robbery after the popular Animal Anti-Cruelty League was burgled in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The property is situated in Regents Park.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said: "The suspects gained entry to the premises (by) cutting the electric wire on the palisade fence and further used a grinder to force open the doors of different offices."

Police said several computers, electronics and cellphones were stolen.

"The suspects are unknown at this stage, and police investigation continues," Nevhuhulwi said.

Carren Nickloes, the marketing manager for the animal organisation, said damages could amount to more than R500 000.

"We are in shock, and we are angry, but we cannot speculate the who and why until the police have investigated and viewed video footage fully and advised us accordingly," said Nickloes.

"As a charity, the cost of adding these preventative measures is high. Sadly, living in SA comes with this type of cost at times, and the money (now) needs to be found to keep animals, staff and client safe.

"The animals in the kennels were not directly exposed to the break-in, other than being stressed from the noise of the alarm and grinders that were used."

Photo Supplied Photo Supplied Photo Supplied Photo Supplied Photo Supplied

The organisation said it was not the first time the building was broken into. In 2020, it was broken into on three occasions.

She said the organisation's security measures were in place at the time of the burglary, which included electric fencing, security gates, burglar bars, beams, cameras, an alarm system and 24hr armed security response.

"The alarm on the fence and building was activated when our perimeter was breached. Sadly, we did not receive the standard of response that we had hoped and paid for from our security company," said Nickloes.

She said the organisation was insured.

"Although all material losses and damage to the building will be covered, it is the items like the financial implications of insurance excess and incidentals that are not covered.

"Unfortunately, it is the trauma and the time it takes to re-secure premises once forcibly entered that is frustrating."



