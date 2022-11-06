PICS | Komatipoort prison escapees previously arrested for rape, kidnapping, series of robberies

Twelve inmates escaped from the Komatipoort police station on Saturday night.

Mpumalanga police said two men were re-arrested after reportedly attempting to cross over to Mozambique.

Police said some of the men were from Mozambique and others from South Africa.

Two of the 12 inmates, who escaped from the Komatipoort police station on Saturday night, have been re-arrested, Mpumalanga police said on Sunday afternoon.



Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the two - Reginaldo Fulaho and Narsisco Julius Mavalela - were re-arrested at the Lebombo border post in Komatipoort after reportedly attempting to cross over to Mozambique.

The remaining 10 suspects are Joseph Ubisi, 35, Josiah Ndlovu, 30, Ruben Macuacua, 30, Amos Cossa, 25, Ardemeto Madevu, 18, Alsido Manique, 24, Sergio Tembe, 36, Francisco Setoho, 38, France Baloi, 29, and Smanga Khoza, 50.

Mdhluli said some of the men were from Mozambique and others from South Africa.

He added the men were previously arrested for rape, theft, robbery and kidnapping, robbery with firearms, possession of suspected stolen properties, and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles.

"They were awaiting court appearances."

Mdhluli said preliminary investigations revealed the 12 inmates reportedly escaped from the police's holding cells after battling with officers.

He added one officer was injured, and the suspects also stole two service pistols and ammunition during the scuffle.

"An investigation regarding their escape is underway, and the suspects will face an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody.

"Police would like to appreciate members who gave information that has led to the re-arrest of the two suspects; however, police still appeal to the public, including their families, not to approach these remaining suspects as they are considered dangerous."

Mdhluli said an internal investigation into possible negligence and aiding was also underway.



