8m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Komatipoort prison escapees previously arrested for rape, kidnapping, series of robberies

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
France Baloi. (Photo: Supplied, SAPS)
France Baloi. (Photo: Supplied, SAPS)
  • Twelve inmates escaped from the Komatipoort police station on Saturday night.
  • Mpumalanga police said two men were re-arrested after reportedly attempting to cross over to Mozambique.
  • Police said some of the men were from Mozambique and others from South Africa.

Two of the 12 inmates, who escaped from the Komatipoort police station on Saturday night, have been re-arrested, Mpumalanga police said on Sunday afternoon.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the two - Reginaldo Fulaho and Narsisco Julius Mavalela - were re-arrested at the Lebombo border post in Komatipoort after reportedly attempting to cross over to Mozambique.

The remaining 10 suspects are Joseph Ubisi, 35, Josiah Ndlovu, 30, Ruben Macuacua, 30, Amos Cossa, 25, Ardemeto Madevu, 18, Alsido Manique, 24, Sergio Tembe, 36, Francisco Setoho, 38, France Baloi, 29, and Smanga Khoza, 50.

Mdhluli said some of the men were from Mozambique and others from South Africa.

He added the men were previously arrested for rape, theft, robbery and kidnapping, robbery with firearms, possession of suspected stolen properties, and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles.

"They were awaiting court appearances."

Josiah Ndlovu.
Josiah Ndlovu.
Francisco Setoho
Francisco Setoho.
Smanga Khoza
Smanga Khoza
Joseph Ubisi
Joseph Ubisi.
France Baloi
France Baloi.

Mdhluli said preliminary investigations revealed the 12 inmates reportedly escaped from the police's holding cells after battling with officers.

He added one officer was injured, and the suspects also stole two service pistols and ammunition during the scuffle.

"An investigation regarding their escape is underway, and the suspects will face an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody.

"Police would like to appreciate members who gave information that has led to the re-arrest of the two suspects; however, police still appeal to the public, including their families, not to approach these remaining suspects as they are considered dangerous."

Mdhluli said an internal investigation into possible negligence and aiding was also underway.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
johannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 309 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
24% - 1233 votes
I don't use Twitter
69% - 3509 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.90
+2.7%
Rand - Pound
20.37
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.87
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,681.34
0.0%
Silver
20.86
0.0%
Palladium
1,866.00
0.0%
Platinum
965.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
98.57
+4.0%
Top 40
62,769
+5.2%
All Share
69,305
+4.7%
Resource 10
66,568
+8.5%
Industrial 25
82,271
+4.2%
Financial 15
15,769
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

03 Nov

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo