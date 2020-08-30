PICS | KZN motorcyclist seriously injured after falling off Okhahlamba Mountain

Netcare 911 stabilised a 57-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man on Saturday who fell off the edge of a mountain.

The team had received reports a motorcyclist had lost control while trying to navigate the rocky terrain of the Okhahlamba Mountain range.

The man was located in the afternoon and, after advanced life support, was transported to a specialist facility.

The spokesperson for Netcare 911, Shawn Herbst, said in statement on Sunday it had received reports of the fall on Saturday morning.

"A Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner, Okhahlamba Protection Services, rangers from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife as well as off-road motorcyclists had met at the furthest point accessible by vehicles.

"The team then set out on a hiking trail, ascending the mountain using the GPS co-ordinates given."

Once at the scene, they were told an off-road motorcyclist had lost control driving through rocky terrain, resulting in the patient falling some distance down a steep mountain side.

"The patient, a 57-year-old male, was located in an area not accessible by conventional means," said Herbst.

He was treated at the scene for serious injuries before being flown to hospital by a helicopter ambulance.

