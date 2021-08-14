PICS | Lesotho lodge blanketed in snow as icy weather sweeps SA

Holidaymakers were treated to a blanket of snow at Semonkong Lodge in Lesotho, in the wake of an icy weather system sweeping across South Africa.

The SA Weather Service has warned of disruptive snow resulting in traffic disruptions and the closure of mountain passes.

Some communities may be temporarily inaccessible over the high-lying areas in the northern parts of the Eastern Cape, as well the Drakensberg Mountains in KwaZulu-Natal.

