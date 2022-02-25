PICS | 'Let's stand with Ukraine': Peaceful protests outside Russian Embassy in Pretoria





The Ukrainian Association in South Africa staged a peaceful protest outside the Russian Embassy in Pretoria.

The protest follows the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The association is calling on the SA government to stop economic cooperation with Russia.

It called the South African government to stop economic cooperation with Russia and to use their bilateral relationships to stop the invasion of Ukraine.

A small group of mostly Ukrainian nationals assembled around the embassy on Friday, as Russian forces reportedly drew closer to the capital Kyiv, more than 8 000km away as the crow flies.

The protesters held up placards, calling for an end to the invasion and putting a stop to Russian President Vladimir Putin's leadership.

The protesters called for an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Ukrainian Association in South Africa calls on the South African government and international community to stop Kremlin's premeditated atrocious war against Ukraine, against international principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," a memorandum read.

"In a world that is still fighting poverty and facing climate change, Putin finds the place for 'historical claims' and bombs peaceful citizens to prove that our country does not exist.

"Ukrainians in Ukraine and around the world will stand together to defend our motherland and we call each citizen of this planet to stand with us."

The association called on the South African government to: - Stop economic cooperation with Russia; - To cease any cooperation or procurement in the nuclear sector with Russia; - Use all political instruments, such as Brics and bilateral relationships, to stop Russian aggression; and - Denounce the visa-free regime with the Russian Federation.

A Ukrainian national, Anastasia Korpeso, who lives in South Africa, called on people to speak out against what Russia was doing.

"You might be next, even if you think you are not close to Russia or Ukraine, you never know. Russia's hands are very long and, as we know now, they are very strong," Korpeso said.

"Please everybody, support Ukraine, stand with Ukraine. Condemn Russian aggression, condemn Putin, and stop Putin any which way you can."

Reuters reported that Putin declared war, calling it "a special military operation" to protect people, including Russian citizens, subjected to "genocide" in Ukraine - an accusation the West called baseless propaganda.

"And, for this, we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine," Putin said.

News24 reported that Russian forces were attacking military installations, including airbases.

Russia had reportedly seized control of the Chernobyl power plant, which is around an hour and a half away from the capital.

By Friday morning, reports were streaming in that Russian forces were moving closer to the capital as missile bombardments continued across the country.