58m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Library gutted in Cape Town fire

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Southern Strand library.
Southern Strand library.
Neo Mkwane -City of Cape Town
  • A fire gutted the Southern Strand library in Cape Town on Saturday.  
  • All that remained were pieces of mangled metal, glass and a carpet of blackened remains of books.  
  • The roof was also destroyed.  

A fire gutted the Southern Strand library in Cape Town on Saturday, destroying rows of books which students and residents rely on.  

All that remained were pieces of mangled metal, glass and a carpet of blackened remains of the library's collection.

The skeletons of chairs lay askew in the thick pile of destroyed books. 

"The damage to the facility is devastating and will leave hundreds of regular users of the facility stranded, while we urgently look to initiate the process of having services restored," said City of Cape Town councillor Zahid Badroodien after a site visit, in a statement on Twitter.  

"The cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage as investigations are ongoing. The City urges any individual with information to report it immediately to law enforcement authorities." 

The library posted on Facebook: "It is with great sadness to inform our patrons that our library burnt down this morning. Books can be returned to any library in the area."

Badroodien told News24 the emergency call was received at 05:37 on Saturday.

Southern Strand library
Southern Strand library.
Neo Mkwane
Southern Strand library
Southern Strand library gutted in a fire.
Neo Mkwane
Councillor Zahid Badroodien
Councillor Zahid Badroodien on a grim visit to what is left of the Southern Strand library.
News24 Neo Mkwane
Southern Strand library
Librarian Elise du Plessis and councillor Zahid Badroodien survey the damage.
News24 Neo Mkwane
 

Fire crews from Strand, Somerset West and Sir Lowry's Pass were dispatched.

"The first arriving officer informed control that the building was well alight," he said. 

The fierce fire was extinguished at 08:02.The South African Police Service was also present.

Libraries have become a refuge for students and schoolchildren in search of a quiet place to study, to use books for projects without paying for it, and to copy notes.

During lockdown, people had to extend their loans of books.

Libraries eventually opened, but with a restricted number of people allowed inside.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfires
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2418 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 1742 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2421 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.09
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.22
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.54)
Gold
1734.50
(+0.02)
Silver
26.67
(+0.05)
Platinum
1186.51
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
64.40
(-2.56)
Palladium
2310.00
(+0.58)
All Share
66138.05
(-1.99)
Top 40
60754.30
(-2.11)
Financial 15
12200.05
(-1.09)
Industrial 25
86144.34
(-0.81)
Resource 10
67459.85
(-4.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo