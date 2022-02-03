1h ago

PICS | Library that services over 20 schools in KwaZulu-Natal torched

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
eZakheni library torched in KZN (MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela's Facebook)
  • The eZakheni community library was torched on Tuesday.
  • The library services at least 30 schools, one TVET college and four surrounding wards.
  • Some of the damaged equipment include burnt computers, chairs, shelves, air-conditioners and books.

KwaZulu-Natal Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela has condemned the torching of the eZakheni library.

The library, which services at least 30 schools and one TVET college, was set alight on Tuesday morning.

"It is quite said to see such damaged caused in a facility which is supposed to be helping our communities.

"This library, which is the only one in eZakheni, services at least 30 schools, one TVET college, and four other surrounding wards in Mcitsheni and St Chads," Mavimbela said.

She pleaded with communities to protect government buildings such as libraries as they were meant to help them.

"We also call upon anyone who can help to identify these perpetrators to come forward and work with law enforcement to ensure that these people are caught."

According to the Department of Arts and Culture, the torching of the library came at a time when it was commemorating the 13th annual World Read Aloud Day.
"What saddens us more is that the children of eZakheni instead of celebrating with the rest of the world and participating in the World Read Aloud Day, they woke up to a burnt library," Mavimbela said.

