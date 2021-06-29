2h ago

add bookmark

PICS | Madiba's former Joburg home converted into boutique hotel

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The presidential home of former president Nelson Mandela has been converted into a boutique hotel, which will open on 1 August.
The presidential home of former president Nelson Mandela has been converted into a boutique hotel, which will open on 1 August.
Supplied
  • Madiba's presidential home has been converted into a boutique hotel.
  • Named Sanctuary Mandela, the hotel will be open to the public in August.
  • Bookings for up to 18 guests open on 1 July.

The presidential home of former head of state Nelson Mandela has been converted into a boutique hotel called Sanctuary Mandela.

Madiba lived there before and during his presidency.

The Johannesburg property has been refurbished and is expected to cater to world leaders and "people who aspire to the inspiration of this global icon", the Nelson Mandela Foundation said in a statement.

READ | 'I was in a tunnel that felt like there was no light': NMF boss speaks out after being cleared

Out of the former residences of the former president that are accessible to the public, this is the only one that it is not a museum.

The hotel opens on 1 August and features nine rooms that accommodate up to 18 guests, retreat spaces for reflection and a personal connection to the Madiba's private life.

"The space will allow guests to immerse themselves in the legacy of Madiba and draw inspiration from Madiba's soul, to commune together for the common good of resolving international matters and, lastly, to be inspired by this iconic global leader's hospitable nature and spirit of service to the people," said foundation CEO Sello Hatang.

The presidential home of former president Nelson M
The presidential home of former president Nelson Mandela has been converted into a boutique hotel, which will open on 1 August.
The presidential home of former president Nelson M
The presidential home of former president Nelson Mandela has been converted into a boutique hotel, which will open on 1 August.
The presidential home of former president Nelson M
The presidential home of former president Nelson Mandela has been converted into a boutique hotel, which will open on 1 August.
The presidential home of former president Nelson M
The presidential home of former president Nelson Mandela has been converted into a boutique hotel, which will open on 1 August.
The presidential home of former president Nelson M
The presidential home of former president Nelson Mandela has been converted into a boutique hotel, which will open on 1 August.
The presidential home of former president Nelson M
The presidential home of former president Nelson Mandela has been converted into a boutique hotel, which will open on 1 August.
The presidential home of former president Nelson M
The presidential home of former president Nelson Mandela has been converted into a boutique hotel, which will open on 1 August.

Hatang believes that this is an important step in testing a model for the sustainability of heritage sites related to the life and work of Mandela.

"Madiba dreamed of a just and peaceful world in which societies prosper. He lived to make a difference in the lives of everyone; his leadership was about service to the people. We hope to attract global leaders and other visitors to stay at Sanctuary Mandela to reflect and draw inspiration from the spirit of Madiba," he added.

The project was announced on the centenary of Madiba's birth in 2018.

People can begin booking their stays from 1 July 2021.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nelson mandela foundationnelson mandelagautenghospitality
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
30% - 2266 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
70% - 5295 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.33
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.83
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.06
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,772.62
-0.3%
Silver
26.02
-0.4%
Palladium
2,668.00
-1.1%
Platinum
1,079.37
-1.5%
Brent Crude
74.68
-2.0%
Top 40
60,519
+1.2%
All Share
66,599
+1.2%
Resource 10
63,751
+0.2%
Industrial 25
87,927
+1.7%
Financial 15
13,106
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo