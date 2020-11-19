PICS | Many left destitute after wild fire breaks out in Cape Town

About 100 people have been left homeless after a fire broke out in Langa in Cape Town.

The fire ripped through the informal structures.

The City is waiting on the South African Social Security Agency to provide food and blankets.

According to the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service, officials were alerted at 01:07 about informal structures that were alight just off Stanford Dyosini Street.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said 42 firefighting personnel were on the scene.

"Numerous informal structures were destroyed and many people left homeless after a fire ripped through Langa in the early hours of this morning," he added.

Speaking to News24, Langa ward councillor Samkelo John told News24 that the fire caused destruction and that about 100 people lost their homes.



"I am currently helping the residents with some assessments so that when the municipal officers arrive, we would have done some of the necessary work," said John.

"We are hoping to use the municipal hall for some people, and have urged those who have close family members to stay with them for the time being".

John said they were also waiting on the South African Social Security Agency to provide food and blankets.



Firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the fire at 04:23 and no injuries were reported.

