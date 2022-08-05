1h ago

PICS | Massive blow: R400m cocaine haul found in truck intercepted in Western Cape winelands

Nicole McCain
The Hawks arrested three men for the alleged possession of more than R400 million worth of cocaine.
PHOTO: Supplied/Hawks
  • The Hawks confiscated R400 million worth of cocaine in the winelands of the Western Cape.
  • The drugs were found inside a truck that was travelling on the N1 highway.
  • Three men were arrested.

A tip-off about a truck carrying a large amount of drugs led to the discovery of cocaine worth more than R400 million in the Western Cape winelands – one of South Africa's largest cocaine busts.

An operation was organised on Thursday on the N1 highway, and the truck was spotted at a petrol station in the winelands, travelling toward Cape Town.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said:

The vehicle was intercepted and a search was conducted wherein a large quantity of drugs was found hidden in false wooden boards at the back of the truck.

The bust, which the Hawks carried out along with Crime Intelligence and Western Cape traffic officers, ended in the arrest of three men.

The three men, aged 39, 42, and 47, are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Massive haul of cocaine seized in bust
Supplied Hawks

The bust is one of the largest that police have made in the last year, following a R240-million bust in December, and a R500-million bust in July, both at the Durban harbour.

Concealed packages of cocaine seized in bust
Supplied Hawks

In the December raid, the Hawks found cocaine weighing more than 600kg on an MSC vessel that was sailing from South America to South Africa. Containers aboard the vessel had wooden floorboards and cocaine was concealed in the consignment.

In July, almost 1 000 bricks of cocaine were seized at Durban harbour, inside a shipping container carrying truck parts that were destined for a South African truck sales company.

