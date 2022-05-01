53m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Massive squid washes up on Cape Town beach

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Paulus family looking at the massive squid carcass that washed up.
The Paulus family looking at the massive squid carcass that washed up.
Ali Paulus
  • A giant squid washed up on Kommetjie beach on Saturday morning.
  • The SPCA's Wildlife team said they dumped the carcass back into the ocean.
  • Some of the tissue samples were taken for DNA analysis. 

A massive squid washed up on Kommetjie Beach in Cape Town on Saturday morning, leaving residents in awe of the carcass.  

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Jon Friedman told News24 their Wildlife team responded to the call.

"We don't often get giant squid washing up on the Cape's coastal beaches, so it was quite a spectacle to see. Unfortunately, there wasn't much left of the carcass by the time I arrived. Eager fishermen had carved out all the sought-after bits: the eyes, beak and all the tentacles," said Friedman.

What was left of the washed up carcass.
The dead carcass that washed ashore.
Parts of the dead squid had been removed,

The remains of the squid have since been dumped back into the ocean.

According to the SPCA, some tissue samples were also taken, which would go to the Iziko Museum for DNA analysis.

"Squid do wash ashore from time to time and seemingly either in Noordhoek or Cape Point. An eyewitness, who I spoke to, said he saw the carcass before it got hacked up and mentioned seeing a deep gash behind its mantle which to me could indicate that it was hit by a ship," said Friedman.

The SPCA added squid tended to float to the surface sometimes where it could easily be hit by a ship.

Local resident Ali Paulus said when she and her family got to the beach, they could not believe what they saw in front of them.

beach
Washed up squid at Kommetjie beach,
beach
The carcass that washed up on Saturday morning at Kommetjie beach,
squid
The squid that washed ashore on Saturday morning at Kommetjie beach,

"Just above its tentacles was a big slash. I think the poor squid may have been slashed by a boat propeller."

She added looking at the massive squid was fascinating.

"My boys were even more fascinated. If I had to have one of the boys lay next to the squid it would’ve been far bigger than them.

"I think if I had been out swimming in the ocean and it washed up near me, I probably would have soiled myself," Paulus said.

According to residents by 13:00, the beach was cleared of the carcass.  


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cape of good hope spcawestern capecape townmarine life
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9081 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3932 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.76
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.62
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,897.26
0.0%
Silver
22.78
0.0%
Palladium
2,324.50
0.0%
Platinum
939.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.14
-0.1%
Top 40
65,476
+1.4%
All Share
72,438
+1.3%
Resource 10
77,198
+2.8%
Industrial 25
80,199
+1.3%
16,309
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo