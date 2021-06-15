1h ago

PICS | Meet Boonoonoonoos the Maltese poodle with a dreaded bush of fur

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
Process of removing the dogs fur gets underway.
  • The SPCA rescued a Maltese poodle in Athlone, Cape Town, whose coat was severely matted.
  • It took the SPCA several hours to successfully remove the matted fur.
  • Tipping the scales at around 1.6kg, the knotted and matted fur was finally removed and underneath it a gorgeous little face appeared.

Staff at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA was left speechless when a field officer brought in a Maltese poodle which was saddled with an enormous matted coat.

The poodle was rescued last Thursday in Athlone and his coat was so matted it was almost double his size.

Belinda Abraham from the SPCA told News24 field officer Norman Benya was called to rescue a neglected dog in Athlone but nothing could prepare them for what he found.

Boonoonoonoos, the poodle, was badly neglected.

"Matted hair covered the rest of this little body in clumps of various shapes and sizes and faecal matter stuck his tail to the fur on his behind," she added.

Hair gone
Maltese poodle getting hair cut by staff at the SPCA.
The SPCA said when Benya brought the dog to the hospital the staff could not believe their eyes.

"There was no end to the tangled fur that restricted Boo's movements to such a degree that walking was difficult for him, even his little legs were barely visible," added Abraham.

After more than a couple of hours, the knotted and matted hair, tipping the scales at around 1.6kg, was finally gone and underneath a gorgeous little face appeared.

Boo the dog
A SPCA staff member holds up a section of Boos fur successfully removed.
Abraham said they named the poodle Boonoonoonoos, which in Jamaican patois means sweetheart.

"How could a boy, who came in with dreads, not have a name from the Caribbean?" she added.

"There was so much more work still to do on Boo, but seeing the newly exposed snow-white coat under that massive grey matt was all the encouragement our hospital team needed."

The SPCA said it was quite clear the dog had never been to a groomer in his life. 

fur gone
It took the SPCA more than an hour to remove the dogs hair.
Fearful of the clippers around his ears or near his face, meant he had to be sedated to enable the hospital staff team to complete the task at hand.

Abraham said Boo had the necessary check-ups done and was given a clean bill of health. 

The SPCA added a matted coat could progress quickly and cause mild skin irritations and serious wounds, while fleas and ticks could live relatively invisibly in a hair matt.

It said matted hair around the anal area could result in an accumulation of faeces that sometimes impeded defecation.

"Severe hair matts can grow so tightly that they can restrict or cut off blood circulation to the extremities, which can result in the amputation of a limb," added Abraham.
poodle dog
Boo the Maltese poodle after all his dreaded matted fur was successfully removed!
Animals, especially those with long hair, suffer when they are not maintained or regularly groomed.

Boo is learning to adapt to his new hair-free lifestyle and will be up for adoption hairy soon!

