PICS | Misuzulu kaZwelithini officially crowned as Zulu king

Misuzulu kaZwelithini has officially been crowned as Zulu king at a ceremony in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal after the throne became vacant a year ago when King Goodwill Zwelithini died.
Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu attending the the coronation ceremony of AmaZulu King Misuzulu KwaZwelithini. (GCIS)
Amabutho at the coronation ceremony of AmaZulu King Misuzulu KwaZwelithini. (GCIS)
Zulu maidens at the coronation ceremony of AmaZulu King Misuzulu KwaZwelithini. (GCIS)
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (GCIS)
Zulu maidens at the coronation ceremony of AmaZulu King Misuzulu KwaZwelithini. (GCIS)
