31m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Mkhize, VW open Covid-19 field hospital with 3 300 beds in Eastern Cape

Murray Williams
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on a tour of the Reverend Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital in Port Elizabeth.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on a tour of the Reverend Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital in Port Elizabeth.
@DrZweliMkhize, Twitter
  • A field hospital built by car-maker VW came up in record time.
  • Two nations unite "to save humanity" - South Africa and Germany in action together.
  • Hospital opens just in time for "the raging storm" of the Covid-19 peak, says Health Minister Mkhize.

The makers of the VW Beetle and famous "Volksiebus" kombi may soon manufacture an innovative new ventilator - to help save Covid-19 lives.

And the building skills by South Africa and Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) have shown to be every bit as good as the famously fast hospital-builders in China.

These were among the announcements on Tuesday from national Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in the Eastern Cape, upon opening the new 3 300-bed field hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay.

No more information was offered on the new ventilator - but the technology could be part of an oxygen supply to the thousands of patients in the new field hospital. 

"We are also very pleased to have had a conversation with VW on manufacturing non-invasive devices to deliver oxygen to patients who need assistance. We look forward to these developments because the guidelines for critical care are indicating that less invasive ventilation confers better outcomes," said Mkhize.

VW field hospital Eastern Cape
The new 3 300-bed field hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, built in partnership with car manufacturer VWSA, the German government and provincial and local governments. (Tweeted by @GermanEmbassySA)
VW field hospital Eastern Cape
National Health Minister Dr Zweli Mhhize officially opened the Reverend Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital, a collaboration between car-maker VWSA, the German government, provincial and local governments. (Tweeted by @GermanEmbassySA)
VW field hospital in Eastern Cape
National Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize observes safe physical distancing at the field hospital launch. (Tweeted by @GermanEmbassySA)

Mkhize heaped praise on the construction and project management teams who built the field hospital "in record time". He admitted "many people doubted if we could build this in a matter of weeks" - as had famously been achieved in China, early in the international pandemic.

And on Tuesday, he was able to officially open the facility.

This spirit of dedication, in which the vast facility was built, was reflected in the name of the hospital, he said: the Reverend Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital - after the doctor who has led the fight to reduce initiation deaths in the province.

READ | Covid-19: More than 200 test positive at Eastern Cape boarding school

Mkhize said: "South Africa has a long and rich history with Germany" and the new facility was "a mark of friendship and solidarity" - "to save humanity".

The contributing partners included the German Federal Ministry for Economic Co-operation and Development, the German development agency GIZ, the Eastern Cape government, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, and the local business chamber.

"A great deal of thought has gone into the project," Mkhize said.

He had been particularly impressed by the exceptional quality of the project management, which government hoped to learn from.

The new plant would also feature more capacity to assist the state laboratory services with testing - another contribution by VWSA.

These increases in capacity were just in time, ahead of "the raging storm" coming South Africa's way, Mkhize warned.

He said the lockdown had been in anticipation of "a devastating and decimating storm", and South Africa was now "riding into the storm".

WATCH | Coronavirus through the eyes of South African children

To help survive this "storm", 6 500 more professionals had been recruited into the state healthcare army. This included 6 100 nurses, 194 doctors and dozens of paramedics.

Retired healthcare workers had also been brought on board.

Once their particular circumstances had been assessed, they would be deployed appropriately.

Mkhize warned South Africans to hunker down to weather the "storm".

READ HERE | Covid-19: 'Nothing could have prepared us to deal with this virus' - Dlamini-Zuma tells NCOP

"We need to make the message very strong: We can't take the foot off the pedal," Mkhize urged.

Chabula-Nxiweni said she hoped every patient who entered the new hospital walked out healthy.

Related Links
INFOGRAPHICS | The number of Covid-19 cases in SA has doubled in 14 days to more than 100 000
Covid-19 breakthrough: SA in good position to immediately roll out dexamethasone
'Breakthrough' in Covid-19 treatment is extremely promising, says Zweli Mkhize
Read more on:
volkswagenzweli mkhizeeastern capecoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
17% - 742 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
51% - 2300 votes
I'm no longer concerned
32% - 1427 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.24
(+0.08)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(+0.01)
ZAR/EUR
19.52
(-0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.98
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.23)
Gold
1765.40
(+0.70)
Silver
17.94
(+0.92)
Platinum
833.09
(+1.10)
Brent Crude
42.86
(+2.21)
Palladium
1923.00
(-0.87)
All Share
55474.93
(+2.30)
Top 40
51193.19
(+2.64)
Financial 15
10222.81
(-0.44)
Industrial 25
77512.08
(+2.38)
Resource 10
51926.32
(+4.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo